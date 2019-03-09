A pair of Iowa wrestlers will compete for Big Ten titles on Sunday as Spencer Lee and Alex Marinelli both went unbeaten on the first day of the Big Ten Championships.
All but two Iowa wrestlers secured top eight finishes at the meet, and the Hawkeyes compiled 83.5 team points to sit in fourth place heading into the second day of competition, just a half point behind third-place Nebraska. Penn State leads with 131 points.
Lee advanced to the finals at 125 pounds by pinning Indiana's Elijah Oliver in the quarterfinals and besting Minnesota's Sean Russell by major decision in the semifinals.
Next up for Lee is top-seeded Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern.
At 165 pounds, Marinelli, like Lee seeded second in his weight class, used a pair of decision wins to reach the finals, topping Ohio State's Te'Shan Campbell 6-3 and Wisconsin's Evan Wick 2-1.
Marinelli also gets the top seed in his bracket in the finals, Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph.
Two other Iowa wrestlers fell in semifinal matches, with Austin DeSanto losing by decision to Rutgers' Nick Suriano at 133 pounds and Jacob Warner dropping a decision to Kollin Moore at 197 pounds.
DeSanto and Warner aren't the only Iowa wrestlers still chasing third-place finishes, however. Three other Hawkeyes only dropped one match on the opening day of competition.
Pat Lugo bounced back from an overtime loss to Penn State's Brady Berge in the quarterfinals to win two consolation matches at 149 pounds.
Kaleb Young, the Hawkeyes' 157-pounder, also fell by decision in the quarterfinals before getting major decisions in his first two consolation matches.
Cash Wilcke dropped his 184-pound quarterfinal to Illinois' Emery Parker before bouncing back with a pair of wins as well.
Iowa's Max Murin lost his quarterfinal at 141 pounds to Penn State's Nick Lee, and, after winning his first consolation match, dropped his second. Murin will battle for seventh place Saturday.
Lee, DeSanto, Murin, Lugo Young, Marinelli and Wilcke all have secured qualifying spots in the NCAA Tournament with their results thus far.
Warner needs one more win Sunday to clinch a national berth.
The day did not go as well for Iowa 285-pounder Sam Stoll and North Scott grad Mitch Bowman at 174 pounds.
Stoll won his first match before losing to top-seeded Gable Steveson from Minnesota in the quarterfinals and then losing his first consolation match.
Bowman dropped a decision in his first-round match and then lost his first consolation match via tech fall to Michigan State's Drew Hughes.