Lindsey off to a fast start at Texas Tech

To suggest that Courtney Lindsey is off to a fast start in his first season on the men’s track team at Texas Tech University is a bit of an understatement.
The Rock Island High School graduate who transferred to the Big 12 Conference program from Iowa Central Community College recorded several of the fastest indoor times in the world during the month of January in his 60- and 200-meter dash debuts for the Red Raiders.
“I felt good, knew I was putting up some fast numbers but how fast, I didn’t really know until I got home and got on social media,’’ Lindsey said. “It just showed me that all the training I put in, all fall, all summer, it paid off for me.’’
In Texas Tech’s season-opening meet, Lindsey finished the 60 in 6.59 seconds and the 200 in 20.45 seconds.
At the time he ran them, his time in the 60 was the third-fastest effort in the world this season and no other competitor had run a faster 200.
Lindsey followed that with an effort of 6.61 seconds in the 60 that also ranked among the top-10 efforts on the track in the world during the month of January.
The early-season work has all-but secured a spot for Lindsey in the field for next month’s NCAA indoor championships, where he will also likely be part of Tech's 1,600 relay. Lindsey ran a split of 46.99 seconds while running the second leg of a relay that finished in 3:09.39 on Jan. 30 at the Texas Tech Invitational.
The times illustrate that Lindsey is accomplishing what he set out to do when he committed to join the Red Raiders program shortly after it won the NCAA outdoor team title in 2019.
“There is a great sprint program here and the motivation coming here was to show that I can compete with the guys at this level,’’ Lindsey said. “I believed I could do that coming in and every day, I’m working hard to prove that.’’
Lindsey reached an early decision in the recruiting process, welcoming the opportunity to join a strong group of sprinters in the Texas Tech program and coaches who would assist him in reaching his ultimate objectives.
“The coaches here really gave off a family vibe, similar to the way it was at Iowa Central, and almost right away I felt at home and felt like they understood what it would take to bring the best out of me,’’ Lindsey said.
Since arriving in Lubbock, Lindsey has adjusted to a new level of preparation. Practices have been more competitive than he was accustomed to but he sees the rewards as he works toward the Big 12 Indoor Championships, which Texas Tech will host later this month.
“Everything is more intense and some of that has to do with the competitiveness of our team. We’re pushing each other to become better every day and that is pushing me to a new level,’’ Lindsey said.
He has found his training to be at a higher pace and a concentration on improving his starts out of the blocks has led to this season's fast times.
Lindsey believes some training he put in last summer in Rock Island is paying off as well.
His stepfather, Ramsey Vesey Sr., runs the Rock Island Boxing Club and Lindsey is among the state and regional Junior Olympic boxing champions the club has produced.
When the track season at Iowa Central was called off last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindsey returned to the Quad-Cities and spent some time training around the ring before leaving for the oval at Texas Tech.
“In boxing, we do a lot of miles as we train and while the distances are different, in the 4x4 (relay) and the 200, I’ve always felt the training has helped me,’’ Lindsey said. “There’s an intensity there that creates the right mindset for me to put in the extra work that still helps me to this day.’’
That mindset has allowed Lindsey to take each step in his competitive career, from the track at Rock Island's Public School's Stadium to Iowa Central and now to Texas Tech.
“The path I’ve followed was the best thing for me. It’s given a chance to compete at a great level and improve my skills,'' Lindsey said. "I’ve gotten off to a great start, the type of start I wanted. I’m looking forward to the upcoming meets and then the outdoor season to see where it all can lead.’’