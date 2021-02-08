Lindsey off to a fast start at Texas Tech

The times illustrate that Lindsey is accomplishing what he set out to do when he committed to join the Red Raiders program shortly after it won the NCAA outdoor team title in 2019.

“There is a great sprint program here and the motivation coming here was to show that I can compete with the guys at this level,’’ Lindsey said. “I believed I could do that coming in and every day, I’m working hard to prove that.’’

Lindsey reached an early decision in the recruiting process, welcoming the opportunity to join a strong group of sprinters in the Texas Tech program and coaches who would assist him in reaching his ultimate objectives.

“The coaches here really gave off a family vibe, similar to the way it was at Iowa Central, and almost right away I felt at home and felt like they understood what it would take to bring the best out of me,’’ Lindsey said.

Since arriving in Lubbock, Lindsey has adjusted to a new level of preparation. Practices have been more competitive than he was accustomed to but he sees the rewards as he works toward the Big 12 Indoor Championships, which Texas Tech will host later this month.