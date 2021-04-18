Litton savors run to national title match

"All of the games leading up to the championship felt like just another game, but once you're in the championship, it really hits you," Litton said. "Everyone's watching you, and you feel like you've really got to do something. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it out, but I was glad we got there and had the chance to play against a great team.

"Parkland has such a great program, I was happy to have the chance to play here. The coaches and staff not only helped me to become a better volleyball player, they turned me into a great human being."

A two-time All-Western Illinois Player of the Year (2017, '18) while with the Lady Geese, Litton capped her prep career with single-season school records of 567 kills and 64 service aces, earning the Toney Anderson Memorial Award as the Most Valuable Player in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

During her four years at Wethersfield, the Lady Geese went 140-13 and won four LTC and Class 1A regional titles in addition to sectional titles in 2015 and '16 and a third-place 1A state finish in '15.

Transitioning to the Parkland lineup as a freshman in the fall of '19, Litton appeared in 12 matches and recorded 49 kills and 36 digs for a Cobra club that went 57-3 and also took second at the NJCAA D-II nationals.