Litton savors run to national title match

A star performer in volleyball and basketball at Wethersfield High School in Kewanee, Brittney Litton contemplated whether or not to continue in both sports at the collegiate level.
When Litton decided to attend Parkland College in Champaign, the combination of schoolwork and athletics was such that she ultimately decided to settle on volleyball.
As it turned out, both academically and athletically everything turned out just as good as the 2019 Wethersfield graduate had hoped for, and perhaps even better.
Having recently been accepted into Parkland's dental program as she focuses on a career as a dental hygienist, the sophomore outside hitter also helped the Cobras' volleyball squad come within a win of the fourth NJCAA Division II national championship in program history.
Although Parkland's national-title bid was denied with last Thursday's 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 loss to Johnson County, Kan., in Cedar Rapids, the experience alone is something Litton will never forget.
"Honestly, it was overwhelming, just crazy to be in an arena with such great teams from all around," she said. "It was really an event, a life experience, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
Litton played in all 35 matches for the Cobras (33-2) this past season with 33 starts, and was ranked 19th nationally with 394 digs; her 111 sets ranked her ninth in the NJCAA. She also contributed 38 kills, 16 service aces and 12 blocks.
"All of the games leading up to the championship felt like just another game, but once you're in the championship, it really hits you," Litton said. "Everyone's watching you, and you feel like you've really got to do something. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it out, but I was glad we got there and had the chance to play against a great team.
"Parkland has such a great program, I was happy to have the chance to play here. The coaches and staff not only helped me to become a better volleyball player, they turned me into a great human being."
A two-time All-Western Illinois Player of the Year (2017, '18) while with the Lady Geese, Litton capped her prep career with single-season school records of 567 kills and 64 service aces, earning the Toney Anderson Memorial Award as the Most Valuable Player in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
During her four years at Wethersfield, the Lady Geese went 140-13 and won four LTC and Class 1A regional titles in addition to sectional titles in 2015 and '16 and a third-place 1A state finish in '15.
Transitioning to the Parkland lineup as a freshman in the fall of '19, Litton appeared in 12 matches and recorded 49 kills and 36 digs for a Cobra club that went 57-3 and also took second at the NJCAA D-II nationals.
This past season was the seventh time in eight years the Cobras competed for a national title, a stretch that included championships in 2015 and '16.
"High school most definitely prepared me for the higher juco level," Litton said, "and I learned so much my freshman year at Parkland. It really set me up and made me better for my sophomore season."
On the basketball court, Litton finished as Wethersfield's career scoring leader with 2,210 points and helped the Geese to consecutive 1A regional titles in 2017 and '18.
"I was kind of in between about playing two sports at one time in college," she said. "But it might've got a bit overwhelming for me with my schoolwork, so I decided to stick with volleyball. I ended up right where I wanted to be."
Now, as she prepares to begin orientation for Parkland's dental program, Litton could continue her volleyball career with one more semester in the Cobras' lineup. That is a decision she hopes to make within the week.
Regardless of whether or not this past week was the end of her competitive volleyball career, Litton could not have scripted a better ending, national championship or not.
"I'm still figuring out to play one more semester, or decide that this it and it's time to focus on my career," she said, "but I couldn't ask for a better ending, or better memories of these last two years."