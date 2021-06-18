Local briefs: Vogler qualifies for USGA Junior Nationals

Vogler qualifies for USGA Jr. Nationals

Shannyn Vogler, who recently won an Iowa Class 4A state golf championship for Bettendorf High School, qualified for the United States Golf Association's Junior National Championship on Thursday.

Vogler shot a 2-over par 72 at Watertown Country Club in Wisconsin to earn one of the two spots. The senior-to-be at Rivermont Collegiate had three birdies and five bogeys in her round.

The U.S. Girls' Junior Championship is July 12-17 at the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md.

Local softball players honored

Two college softball players with local connections were recently honored with spots on the 2021 All-Region IV Division II District B softball team.

Black Hawk College's Olivia Glass (soph., catcher/utility player, Oak Park River Forest HS) and Rylee Kresbach (soph., outfielder, Sherrard High School), who plays for Carl Sandburg College, were named to the first- and second-team, respectively. Both were also selected to the All-Arrowhead Conference team.