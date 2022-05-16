local briefs

Bees baseball players honored

Five members of the St. Ambrose University baseball team have received All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition for the first time in their careers.

Pitchers Michael Dudek and Nick Hernandez were named to the first team while outfielder Adrian Zietara, third baseman Brenden Butler and pitcher Conor O'Hara received second-team honors while helping the Fighting Bees build a 33-14 record and earn a second-place finish in the CCAC.

Dudek (Jr., Burbank, Ill.) went 9-0 with a 3.68 ERA while striking out 66 batters in 66 innings of work. Hernandez (Jr., Des Plaines, Ill.) went 5-0 with three saves while finishing with a 2.73 ERA over 52.2 innings.

Zietara (Jr., Chicago) led the Bees with a .374 batting average. He had six doubles, one triple, three homers and 22 RBIs. Butler (Sr., Oak Lawn, Ill.) hit .280 and finished with 10 doubles. O'Hara (Sr., Midlothian, Ill.) went 4-2 with a 2.71 ERA, striking out 49 batters over 63 innings.

In addition to All-CCAC honors, Dudek and Cooper Huckabone were named academic all-district selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Both were named as NAIA District 3 selections, honored for their performances on the field and in the classroom.

Dudek is a 3.75 student in management, while Huckabone (Sr., 1B, Mount Pleasant, Iowa) hit .316 and is a 3.38 student in exercise science.

St. Ambrose pair recognized

St. Ambrose University softball players Olivia McClintock and Alyssa Schumacher have been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its NAIA All-District 3 softball team.

District 3 includes NAIA institutions in seven upper Midwest states and players honored are recognized for their abilities on and off the field.

McClintock (Sr., OF, Chatham, Ill.) led St. Ambrose with a .418 batting average, set a school record with 47 stolen bases and is a 3.85 student in exercise science. Schumacher (Soph., INF, Whitewater, Wis.) hit .411, led the Bees with a .579 slugging percentage and is a 3.98 student majoring in Art & Design and Art History.

Johnson earns softball honor

Central College softball player Emma Johnson was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III All-Region IX softball team.

Johnson (Jr., CF, Davenport Assumption HS) was named to the second team. She was also a first-team American Rivers all-conference selection. She was the league’s top hitter for the season with a .463 mark and ranked second in 16 conference games at 462. She had a .504 on-base percentage, 28 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Also the team’s top defensive player, Johnson had a 1.000 fielding percentage for the 21-17 Dutch.

