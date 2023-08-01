Local ISU players earn honors

The four local players on the Iowa State University softball team this past spring all gathered one final honor to their seasons this week.

Lea Nelson (senior, Davenport Assumption), Carli Spelhaug (senior, Pleasant Valley), Ellie Spelhaug (senior, Pleasant Valley) and Olivia Wardlow (Sophomore, Davenport Assumption) were among 14 Cyclones earning spots on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete team following the 2022-23 academic year.

To earn the honor, a student-athlete must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher. Over 8,000 collegiate softball players from NAIA to Division I earned the honor.

It was the second straight season that all four received this honor.

Emma Johnson (senior, Davenport Assumption), a kinesiology major at Central College, was one of 2,369 Division III players recognized as an NFCA Scholar-Athlete.

DeJean, Tampa on Nagurski list

University of Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean and Iowa State University defensive back T.J. Tampa have been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, the Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Former Hawkeyes linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were finalists for the award.

DeJean (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection by the media and second team by the coaches in 2022 after finishing with 75 tackles, five interceptions and eight pass breakups. He set Iowa’s single-season record with three pick sixes in 2022. He also averaged a team-best 16.5 yards on 10 punt returns a year ago.

The Odebolt, Iowa, native has also been named to the Athlon Sports and Phil Steele 2023 preseason All-America second teams, as well as being voted to the Big Ten Conference Preseason Honors List and first-team All-Big Ten accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Tampa, a preseason All-Big 12 Conference pick by the league’s coaches, returns for his senior season after earning All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2022.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native started all 12 games last season and finished sixth on the team with 40 tackles, including five stops for a loss. He had his first career interception against Oklahoma State and finished with a team-high nine pass breakups, which tied for fourth most in the Big 12 Conference.

Pro Football Focus ranks Tampa as the highest-graded returning cornerback in the Big 12 Conference.

ISU's Hufford makes Outland list

Iowa State University senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford has earned a spot on the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The trophy is awarded to the top interior lineman on offense or defense.

Hufford, a Newark, Ohio, native, has started 20 consecutive games on the offensive line for the Cyclones.

Hufford was named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Big 12 Conference first team.