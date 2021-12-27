Local briefs

COVID costs Iowa women another game
The University of Iowa women's basketball team has had its fourth game of the season impacted by COVID-19. University officials announced Monday the Hawkeyes' Big Ten Conference game at Penn State on Thursday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Nittany Lions' program.
Information on how the game will be treated in relation to the Big Ten forfeiture policy will be announced in the coming days.
The Hawkeyes had games against Drake, Seton Hall and USC canceled due to their own outbreak in November.
No. 21 Iowa (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Illinois (5-7, 0-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tipoff is 2 p.m.
Cockburn nabs Big Ten honor
University of Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week after his dominating performance vs. Missouri.
Cockburn recorded game-highs of 25 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in just 29 minutes, leading the Fighting Illini's 88-63 Braggin' Rights victory over Mizzou.
His 14 boards were the most by an Illini player in the 41-year history of the Braggin' Rights game.
It was Cockburn's fourth game this season with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. It also marked his seventh double-double in nine games.
Cockburn is the only player in the top five nationally in both scoring (21.8 ppg, fifth) and rebounding (12.1, third) so far this season. He also is one of just two players in the NCAA averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Brockington earns Big 12 recognition
Iowa State University senior basketball player Izaiah Brockington has been named Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.
Brockington, who shared the player of the week honor with West Virginia’s Sean McNeil, led the Cyclones to a win against Chicago State in the Cyclones’ only game last week, posting his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and a career-high tying 13 rebounds to help the Cyclones improve to 12-0 this season.
The transfer from Penn State also matched his career high with four steals and was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.
Brockington ranks in the top three in the conference in scoring (third) and rebounding (second), averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Brockington and the No. 8 Cyclones return to action New Year’s Day when they host top-ranked Baylor at 1 p.m.
UNI game called off
Due to health and safety concerns, the Wartburg College men's basketball team is unable to participate in Thursday's scheduled game against the University of Northern Iowa.
The Wartburg Knights have a limited number of players available for the game as a result of COVID-related issues.
UNI is set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season on Sunday with the University of Evansville on Military Appreciation Day at 1 p.m.