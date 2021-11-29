local briefs

Big Ten honors Shudak
University of Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference special teams player of the week.
The Hawkeyes' sixth-year senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, matched a career high with four field goals in Iowa's 28-21 win at Nebraska, hitting from 51, 48, 36 and 44 yards.
His 51-yard field goal equaled a career best for Shudak, who has been successful on 22-of-25 attempts this season with just one miss from less than 50 yards.
Hall claims Big 12 honor
After a record-setting home finale, Iowa State University running back Breece Hall was named Monday as the Big 12 Conference's offensive player of the week.
The junior from Wichita, Kan., established a career high with 242 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Cyclones' 48-14 win over TCU on Friday. Hall also caught one touchdown pass and finished with 281 total yards of offense, the sixth-best single game effort in ISU history.
Hall scored on runs 80, 39, and four yards, his 80-yarder being a career-best.
UNI lands five on Valley team
The University of Northern Iowa football team had five players as first-team selections on the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team announced Monday.
Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, defensive back Benny Sapp and kicker Matthew Cook all received first-team recognition.
Penning and Brinkman, named the conference's defensive player of the year last week, were dominant up front. Cuvelier missed four games but averaged a team-leading 9.38 tackles per game while Sapp led UNI with four interceptions. Cook connected on a conference-best 90.5% of his field goal tries.
Bettendorf High School graduate and South Dakota redshirt freshman Carter Bell was named honorable mention as an all-purpose back. Bell was the Coyotes' leading receiver with 41 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns.