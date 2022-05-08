local briefs

Vikings 4th at water polo nationals

A pair of losses in the USA Water Polo Division III National Championships ended the season for the Augustana College team that placed fourth nationally in its inaugural season.

The Vikings wrapped up a 9-14 season with two matches in the national event in Claremont, Calif.,over the weekend.

In Sunday’s third-place match, the Vikings dropped a 12-9 decision to Austin College, which rallied from a 6-6 tie after three periods to sink the Vikings. Augie took a 2-0 lead on goals by Olivia Hillhouse and Annie Opal Dickson before the Kangaroos' offense kicked in, resulting in a 6-4 Austin halftime lead.

Lauren Dickinson and Ocean Akau added second-period goals for the Vikings. Hillhouse and Alyssa Fricker scored third-period goals to forge a 6-6 tie heading into the final eight minutes.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Augie was blitzed early by nationally top-ranked Pomona-Pitzer in a 21-6 final. Fricker scored a first-period goal to tie the score at 1 before the Sagehens rattled off four straight goals to take a lead they never lost.

