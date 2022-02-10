LOCAL BRIEFS:

Iowa women's game reset

Iowa will make up a previously postponed women's basketball game against Indiana by playing the Hoosiers twice in a three-day span.

The Hawkeyes' game at Indiana, which had been scheduled for Feb. 20, will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. and the home game that was postponed in January because of COVID issues within the Hoosiers program will be played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

The game at Iowa will air on BTN and all Hawkeye women's basketball season ticket holders will be issued new tickets for the rescheduled home game in the near future.

Naismith mention for 30

Iowa's Keegan Murray, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington are among 30 college basketball players named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team which recognizes the leading candidates for the award presented to the top player in college basketball.

Murray and Cockburn rank 1-2 in the Big Ten in scoring. Murray currently ranks fourth in the country with his average of 22.3 points per game and leads the nation with a 37.4 player efficiency rating while Cockburn is averaging 21.6 points.

Brockington is the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the top four in the league in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Cyclones.

Valencia joins Hawkeyes

Nyla Valencia, a 106-pounder who is currently the third-ranked wrestler nationally in her weight class, has signed a letter of intent to compete for Iowa.

The Morgan Hill, Calif., native won the state high school championship in California at the weight class and won a title at the USA Wrestling High School National Showcase.

Valencia plans to enroll and compete unattached during the 2022-23 season prior to Iowa beginning its program during the 2023-24 school year.

6 Cyclones invited to NFL combine

A school-record six Iowa State University football players received invitations to the 2022 NFL Combine, to be held March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Players representing the Cyclone program at the Combine are Chase Allen (TE), Breece Hall (RB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Brock Purdy (QB), Mike Rose (LB) and Eyioma Uwazurike (DE).

A total of 324 players received invites to this year’s NFL Combine, held annually by the NFL for prospective draft picks to showcase their skills in front of scouts.

ISU Joens is Miller finalist

Iowa State University's Ashley Joens, the 2021 winner of the Cheryl Miller Award, is up for it again in 2022 as she was named to the Top 10 for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced.

It has been a busy couple of weeks on the watch list front for Joens, who was named to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the Wooden Award, the Late Season Watch List for The Dawn Staley Award, the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team and remained on the Watch List of the Wade Trophy in addition to the Miller Award.

Joens leads the 9th-ranked Cyclones in scoring (19.4 points per game) and averages 9.1 rebounds per game.

Her scoring is third in the Big 12 Conference. She has 2,106 career points, just 44 away from becoming ISU's all-time leading scorer. She is just 40 rebounds away from becoming the fourth player in ISU history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.

Vikings picked 8th in softball poll

The Augustana College women's softball team finished eighth in last year's CCIW race and was picked to finish in that same spot this year.

The league's coaches poll was released this week and had defending regular-season and league champion Millikin as the team to beat. The Big Blue, who garnered five first-place votes and 61 points from league coaches, were followed in the poll by Illinois Wesleyan (59 points, three first-place votes), North Central (49 points, one first place vote), Carroll (40 points), Carthage (38 points), Wheaton (27 points), North Park (21 points), Augie (16 points) and Elmhurst (13 points).

Last season, Augie finished 14-27 overall, 10-10 in CCIW action.

Augie 2nd in baseball poll

Coach Greg Wallace's Augustana College baseball team was tabbed as one of the league favorites by CCIW coaches in the annual preseason coaches poll that was released this week.

The Vikings, who finished 35-9 overall last season and 25-7 for second in the CCIW race — two games behind champion North Central (38-9, 27-5 CCIW), were voted second in the poll. Augie earned that spot despite no first-place votes from the other eight league coaches.

North Central (59 points, six first-place votes) topped the poll followed by Augie (53 points) and Millikin (49 points, two first-place votes), Illinois Wesleyan (45 points, one first-place vote), North Park (31), Carroll (28), Carthage (28), Elmhurst (16) and Wheaton (15).

North Central has won a share or outright league title every year since 2015, as well as CCIW Tournament titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 during that stretch.

