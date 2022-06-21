 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports briefs

Norwood joins Cyclones

Iowa State has added Myles Norwood, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back to its football roster.

The St. Louis native joins the Cyclones with four years of eligibility remaining after spending the past season on the track and field team at Iowa Western Community College.

A state high school triple jump champion in Missouri, Norwood graduated from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis in 2021, where he recorded 16 tackles in a shortened five-game 2020 high school season as a senior.

Local baseball players feted

Four former local prep baseball players now playing at Central College in Iowa picked up postseason awards for their efforts in the Dutch program this past spring.

Caleb Evans (Jr., RHP, Davenport Central HS) and Garrett Finley (Jr., 2B, Central DeWitt HS) picked up their second varsity letters. Landon Thiele (Jr., RHP, Moline HS) and Dom DeLaPaz (Fr., C, Davenport West HS) earned their first varsity letters.

Evans made eight pitching appearances and struck out 10 batters in 17.2 innings pitched. He recorded a 14.77 ERA.

Finley played in 26 games and finished with a .320 batting average in 75 official at-bats. He had 24 hits and drove in 16 runs as he scored five runs.

DeLaPaz batted .256 in 29 games for the Dutch, recording 22 hits (five of those home runs) and driving in 14 runs. He scored 12 times and was second on the team with 137 putouts.

Thiele started two of the nine games in which appeared and finished with a 2-3 record. He struck out 16 batters in the 20.1 innings he pitched and finished with a 7.52 ERA.

Central finished the season with a 16-23 record.

