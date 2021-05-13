Local sports briefs

Bees earn all-CCAC honors

Olivia McClintock and Logan Frerichs of the St. Ambrose softball team have been awarded first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition for the 2021 season.

McClintock, a junior outfielder from Chatham, Ill., hit .394 with five doubles and 26 runs scored in addition to going 27-for-27 in stolen base attempts. McClintock became the Fighting Bees' career leader in steals this season, and has 82 for her career.

Frerichs was a .382 hitters with four doubles and three triples during her senior season. The outfielder and second baseman from St. Joseph, Ill., collected 21 RBI and scored 14 runs.

The Bees' Alyia Oliver was awarded second-team all-CCAC honors. The freshman pitcher from Springfield led St. Ambrose with 11 victories and a 3.36 ERA. She also contributed 10 hits in her 21 at-bats during the Bees' 19-12 season.

