Long-time Q-C teammates lead Leathernecks

For two golfers on a Western Illinois roster filled with Quad-Cities talent, the roots of their success at the collegiate level can be traced to time spent as high school teammates at Rock Island Alleman.

Dylan Cervantes and Ryan Rochholz both credit their experience with the Pioneers for preparing them for more than the technical skills of the game.

“Coach (Gene) Elsner took time to teach us all how to handle ourselves on the course, how to respect the game and moving on to the college level, that’s a huge thing,’’ Cervantes said. “It really has helped me a great deal in the way I compete and the way I deal with the mental side of the game.’’

Rochholz said those lessons carry over on a round-by-round basis now as he competes for the Leathernecks.

“In this game, you find yourself in certain situations, tough spots, and gaining an understanding of how to deal with them the right way, that’s something I learned from Gene Elsner,’’ Rochholz said. “To this day, what I learned at Alleman helps me work through whatever challenges I may have to deal with.’’

Cervantes and Rochholz are among four Quad-City area golfers who have competed during the fall season for Western Illinois.

Both are seniors.

Cervantes is a sixth-year senior, overcoming a pair of injuries to extend his career, while Rochholz is in his fourth season of competition but plans next year to utilize the additional season of eligibility the NCAA offered all student-athletes whose careers were impacted by the COVID-19 situation.

Freshmen Nathan Tillman from Pleasant Valley and Drew Hall from Rock Island are just beginning their careers with the Leathernecks.

All four have averaged 77-77.67 strokes per 18 holes while competing for the Summit League program this fall.

Cervantes and Rochholz have competed in each of the five tournaments on the Western Illinois fall schedule while averaging 77 and 77.41 strokes per round.

Tillman has competed in four tournaments for the Leathernecks, averaging 77.55 strokes and Hall averaged 77.67 in his only 54-hole tournament start of the season.

“There’s a lot of good golfers in the Quad-Cities and it’s been cool to have so many guys from home on our team,’’ Rochholz said. “Dylan and I, we’ve played a lot of golf together going back to high school.’’

It was there both learned how golf is a game that can lead to lifelong friendships.

“The golfers on our team and the ones we compete against, those are friendships that will be there forever,’’ Rochholz said. “That’s one of the best things about golf, the friendships you make as you compete.’’

Both Cervantes and Rochholz see the fall season that ended Monday at the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge near Riverside, Iowa, as an opportunity to lay the foundation for winter strength and conditioning work and the spring schedule that follows.

“It’s a good chance for the team to come together and see what we need to improve on as a team before we get to the spring,’’ Cervantes said.

Rochholz has seen growth in the mental side of his game this fall, improvements he will work to continue in upcoming weeks in addition to strength and conditioning work that has benefited him throughout his college career.

“I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here and it has all helped me. Physically, I’m bigger, stronger and I’ve learned what it takes to play golf at this level,’’ Rochholz said.

“Most guys when they come in, they’ve been the best player on their team in high school. Here, every golfer on the team is that guy. You have to take your game to another level if you want to compete and not get left behind.’’

Cervantes has dealt with the added challenge of missing substantial time during his career because of injuries.

He suffered two torn muscles in his left shoulder that forced him to miss the 2018-19 season. Two years later, a lower back injury that created problems running through his right leg limited him to one tournament.

“Those situations really tested me mentally,’’ Cervantes said. “Especially the second time, because I had worked hard to get my game back after the shoulder injury and I felt I was right there when the back issue came up.’’

The missed seasons allowed Cervantes the additional season he is using this year while working on completing his Master’s degree in event management.

It’s an opportunity he appreciates.

“To be in a position to have one last season to compete in college, I want to make the most if it,’’ Cervantes said. “I’m feeling as good as I’ve felt in a long time and the idea this year is to keep improving, keep working to get better and make the most of it.’’

That’s an objective shared by Rochholz.

“Every day, you keep working to improve all aspects of the game, hitting it well with the driver, putting, chipping, it’s been going pretty well,’’ Rochholz said. “The idea now is to build off of it and carry it over into the spring.’’