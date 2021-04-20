Longtime Hawkeye swim coach steps down

With Iowa choosing to discontinue one of the programs he leads, Hawkeye swimming and diving coach Marc Long has chosen not to remain in that role.

Iowa announced Tuesday that the 17th-year coach and former Hawkeye all-American had declined the opportunity to continue as the head coach of the Iowa women’s swimming and diving program.

The university announced plans last August to eliminate both its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, citing budget issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced in mid-February it was reinstating its women’s program.

The Iowa men’s program participated in its last scheduled competition in March.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision to leave a program that means so much to me," Long said in a statement.

"It has been an honor to work with many amazing students, athletes, coaches and staff throughout my time at Iowa. The experience and the positive interaction with alumni, families and fellow coaches has been a privilege."

A member of Iowa’s coaching staff since 2002, Long has coached 53 all-Americans, and his teams have broken 169 school records.