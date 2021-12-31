Longtime Iowa athletic director and Title IX advocate dies at 85

Longtime University of Iowa administrator Christine Grant, instrumental in the implementation of Title IX in college sports, died Friday at age 85.
Grant, who became Iowa's first women's athletic director in 1973 and served in that capacity until 2000, was responsible for the growth of women's athletics.
She hired C. Vivian Stringer to take over the Hawkeye women's basketball program in 1983. The Iowa women's field hockey team made nine NCAA Final Four appearances, including a title in 1986, during her tenure.
“She’s a giant among giants,” Stringer told the Des Moines Register in 2013. “I really can’t think of any woman who’s done more for women (in sports) in this entire country than Dr. Grant. Not one. Not one.”
Grant's last hire was current women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder, who has accumulated 445 wins and a winning percentage of .652 in her 21-plus seasons.
"I owe Dr. Grant so much," Bluder said in a statement. "She hired me to coach at this university that I love so dearly. More importantly, she gave the opportunity to thousands upon thousands of girls to enjoy and benefit from participating in athletics.
"Dr. Grant taught me to think in a different way. I can hear her words of wisdom bouncing around in my mind now and forever. I love Dr. Grant. She has told me to call her Christine numerous times, but out of respect, she will always be Dr. Grant to me — the woman who helped change the landscape of women’s athletics."
Grant became the AD at Iowa a year after federal legislation was passed for gender equity in college sports. She testified before Congress on multiple occasions advocating for the law.
"I can state all the obvious — leader, mentor, pioneer, but more importantly, a life well lived," Iowa senior women's administrator Barbara Burke said. "She impacted so many individuals, the legacy she established will live on."
Born in Scotland in 1936, Grant was a field hockey coach in Canada before coming to Iowa. She earned her bachelor's degree in 1969, her masters a year later and her Ph.D. in 1974.
Grant said in media interviews on multiple occasions she never planned on settling down in Iowa.
"I had every intention of going back to Canada," she said.
Iowa women's athletics flourished under leadership. A dozen Hawkeye programs combined to win 27 Big Ten championships.
In the Iowa women's basketball team's Final Four season of 1993, it drew a national record crowd of 22,157 for a game against Ohio State.
She received a note from the Iowa City Fire Department afterward saying they broke fire code.
During her career, Grant was sought by media organizations as an expert on Title IX, and was also a consultant for the Civil Rights Title IX Task Force.
After her retirement in 2000, the men's and women's athletic programs at the university were merged.
Grant continued to teach in Iowa's department of health and sports studies until 2006. She was inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
"It is one thing to believe in something, it's quite another to unquestionably dedicate one's career and very life to that belief," Iowa field hockey coach Lisa Cellucci said. "As an athlete, coach, athletic director, professor, advocate, mentor and friend, Dr. Grant was entirely devoted to the belief that the world is a better place when women have an equal opportunity to compete at every level."
The field where the Hawkeyes play is named in Grant's honor.
Grant won the Gerald R. Ford Award in 2007, presented by the NCAA for leadership in intercollegiate athletics.
The late Myles Brand, former president of the NCAA, said of Grant, "Christine is a pre-eminent and passionate leader who represents an entire class of pioneers that broke through barriers to the benefit of women's sports.
"She and others did the heavy lifting that has afforded college women athletes the opportunities they enjoy today, and her courage and character have made her a role model for today's student-athletes and athletics administrators alike."