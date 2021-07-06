Marble, Podolak, Nukuri among Iowa hall picks

A basketball player who held the school scoring record for more than three decades, a football legend from an era when the program wasn’t producing many of those and a three-time Olympian are among the newest selections for induction into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 10 members of the 32nd class selected for induction by the National Iowa Varsity Club also includes five all-American athletes and the first Black athlete to compete in college athletics in the state of Iowa.
The class announced Tuesday includes basketball standout Roy Marble, football great Ed Podolak and track athlete Diane Nukuri. They will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 3, the evening prior to the Hawkeyes’ 2021 football opener against Indiana.
Gymnast Dan Bachman, volleyball player Kari Hamel, softball player Kristi Hanks, football player and track athlete Frank “Kinney’’ Holbrook, field hockey player Kristen Holmes, administrator Fred Mims and wrestler Brad Penrith will also be inducted as part of this year’s hall of fame class.
Marble was a three-time all-Big Ten selection whose school record of 2,116 career points stood from his senior season in 1989 until it was broken by Luka Garza during a game against Penn State in February. A first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks, he currently ranks second all-time at Iowa in points, field goals and field goal attempts.
Podolak earned first team all-Big Ten and team MVP honors in 1968. He still ranks in the top 20 in school history in career rushing yards, passing yards and total offense. A second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1969 and a Super Bowl champion a year later, Podolak has worked as a color commentator on Iowa football radio broadcasts since 1982.
Nukuri was a three-time all-American and two-time Big Ten champion for the Hawkeyes, winning the 2007 cross country title and the 2008 league 5,000 meters title in 2008. She set school records in eight events. The 2008 Wilma Rudolph Award winner, she competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2012 and 2016.
Bachman was a three-time all-American and seven-time Big Ten champion, leading Iowa to the 1986 Big Ten men’s gymnastics championship while taking first in the all-around, floor exercise and parallel bars.
In volleyball, Hamel led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever NCAA Championships appearance in 1989, graduating as the school’s leader in blocks and kills and currently ranking second and third in those areas on Iowa’s all-time list.
Hanks was a three-time all-American in softball, earning Big Ten pitcher of the year recognition in 2000 and 2001. She pitched the Hawkeyes to the College World Series in 2001, graduating a school’s all-time leader in strikeouts.
Holbrook was the first Black athlete to compete in the state of Iowa, earning letters in football in 1895 and 1896 and track and field from 1896-97. He led the football team with 12 touchdowns in 1896.
A two-time all-American and four-time all-Big Ten pick in field hockey, Holmes led Iowa to NCAA Elite appearances in 1995 and 1996 after being a part of Final Four teams the previous two seasons.
Mims, a Galesburg native and Hawkeye baseball and basketball letterwinner, spent 38 years as an athletics administrator where he led Iowa’s student services and compliance departments for more than two decades. Mims held the title of associate athletics director for 25 years prior to his 2015 retirement.
Penrith won an NCAA wrestling title in 1986 at 126 pounds and was a three-time all-American and three-time Big Ten champion. He was named the Big Ten wrestler of the year in 1986 who went on to win a silver medal at the 1991 World Championships.