Marble, Podolak, Nukuri among Iowa hall picks

Podolak earned first team all-Big Ten and team MVP honors in 1968. He still ranks in the top 20 in school history in career rushing yards, passing yards and total offense. A second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1969 and a Super Bowl champion a year later, Podolak has worked as a color commentator on Iowa football radio broadcasts since 1982.

Nukuri was a three-time all-American and two-time Big Ten champion for the Hawkeyes, winning the 2007 cross country title and the 2008 league 5,000 meters title in 2008. She set school records in eight events. The 2008 Wilma Rudolph Award winner, she competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2012 and 2016.

Bachman was a three-time all-American and seven-time Big Ten champion, leading Iowa to the 1986 Big Ten men’s gymnastics championship while taking first in the all-around, floor exercise and parallel bars.

In volleyball, Hamel led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever NCAA Championships appearance in 1989, graduating as the school’s leader in blocks and kills and currently ranking second and third in those areas on Iowa’s all-time list.

Hanks was a three-time all-American in softball, earning Big Ten pitcher of the year recognition in 2000 and 2001. She pitched the Hawkeyes to the College World Series in 2001, graduating a school’s all-time leader in strikeouts.