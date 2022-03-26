Matt's Musings: King develops into an All-American

Mallory King was an under-the-radar recruit coming out of high school.

King ran on Drake Relays and state-championship winning relays for Davenport Assumption, but never won any individual state titles and often was overshadowed by teammates Joy Ripslinger and her younger sister, Carly.

She didn’t have the glamorous times like others walking into the Hawkeye program. She never broke 2:20 in an 800. Her 400 splits were anywhere from 56 to 58 seconds.

“I didn’t have great times in high school, but I knew going into my freshman year at Iowa I was going to have to work harder than a lot of people in my position if I wanted to have that kind of success,” King admitted. “That motivated me to work that much harder to be at that level.”

King has gone from a solid contributor in high school to All-American in college. She finished her collegiate career as a first team All-American earlier this month at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Tesa Roberts, Mariel Bruxvoort and Payton Wensel teamed with King for an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 relay in 3 minutes, 35.03 seconds — the first time in program history Iowa garnered first-team honors in the event.

“An unbelievable way to end the season and my college career on such a high note,” King said. “It was special to know I was able to leave a mark on the program in that way.”

It was the crowning achievement of an extraordinary indoor season.

In February, King ran a school-record time of 2:04.56 in the open 800 — the 13th fastest in the country at that point. She anchored the 1,600 relay to a school-record time of 3:32.38. She registered one of the three fastest 600 times in program history at 1:28.45.

“That last race and finishing first team All-American, that one moment made everything seem worth it,” King said. “Every hard workout, every long run, every hour in the training room, I was doing all of that for something. For it to all come together, it meant a lot.”

Even though her college eligibility has expired, King is not done competing. She will train with the Hawkeyes this outdoor season and participate in some events unattached, with the goal of qualifying for the USATF Outdoor Championships in late June.

“I still love the sport of track & field,” King said. “I love going to practice every day and continuing to train. I not only want to qualify, but I want to be a relevant competitor there.

“Beyond that, I’ll go with the flow. I don’t have a timeline right now on track & field, so I’ll do it until I can’t or I don’t enjoy it anymore.”

Track is not the only thing occupying her time.

She is pursuing her master’s degree in bio-mechanical engineering, with the hope of eventually going into the development of cardiovascular devices such as valve replacements and stents.

In late October, she’ll marry high school sweetheart Connor Lindaman. They’ve attended school together since fourth grade and been dating since their senior year at Assumption.

“He played football for my dad so he’s a winner in his book,” King said. “Connor has been great, incredibly supportive of my hopes and dreams. He believes in me just as much, if not more, than I believe in myself.”

And King believes she's not a finished product. In particular, King thinks she can shave more time off in the 200 and 400.

“That’s going to make me so much more comfortable that first half of the race,” King remarked. “I can always get more aerobically fit to be stronger at the end of a race.

“I’m willing to work on those areas and just see how much I can still improve.”

If it is like her transformation from high school to college, King has plenty more to show.

Baer's Siena team solved St. Peter's

St. Peter's has been the story of this year's NCAA tournament, the first 15 seed to reach an Elite Eight. The Peacocks upset blue blood Kentucky, seventh-seeded Murray State and conquered third-seeded Purdue.

The Peacocks finished second in the regular season of the Metro Athletic Conference behind Iona and one spot ahead of Siena.

There is a local who has experience beating this year's tournament darling. Twice.

Michael Baer, a Bettendorf High School graduate, played for Siena this past season as a graduate transfer after spending time at Iowa as a team manager and walk-on.

Baer had five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of Siena's 84-70 win over St. Peter's on Feb. 20. He collected two points and a rebound in eight minutes of the Saints' 60-58 victory on Dec. 5.

Parity improves in women's game

There is no 15 seed in the Elite Eight and all of the top seeds remain as of Saturday afternoon, but this year's NCAA women's tournament has offered us more parity than we're accustomed to seeing.

Creighton, a 10 seed, is one step from the Final Four following wins over Colorado, Iowa and Iowa State.

South Dakota, another 10 seed, is in the Sweet 16.

Belmont, a 12 seed, nearly upended Tennessee on its home court in the second round. Indiana, a 3 seed, barely staved off 11-seed Princeton at Assembly Hall.

None of the four regions had all top four seeds advance to the Sweet 16.

In the last four NCAA tournaments played (no 2020 because of COVID-19), there has been four different champions — South Carolina, Notre Dame, Baylor and Stanford.

No UConn. No Tennessee. It is the longest stretch that one of those two powers haven't won a title since 1982-86.

The sport is deeper at the top than it's ever been. Viewership is growing. The transfer portal has helped teams get better faster than before.

It is good for the game when it's not a foregone conclusion which teams are going to play for the championship.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

