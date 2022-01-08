Matt's Musings: Never foresaw Murray becoming a Division I standout

I saw University of Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray play basketball three times in high school at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
He had one exceptional performance, one mediocre showing and one game where he really struggled.
Given his skill set and 6-foot-5 frame at the time, a Division II or a low-major D-I program seemed to be a logical fit.
Never anticipated Murray would be at a power-five program.
Never envisioned Murray would lead the country in scoring 15 games into his sophomore season.
Never expected to hear a Big Ten coach refer to him as an NBA lottery pick like Maryland's Danny Manning did Monday night.
In this case, it shows what a year of prep school, a 4-inch growth spurt, a relentless work ethic and some good bloodlines can do.
Murray has gone from playing on the Iowa Barnstormers 'B' team to a national player of the year candidate in about four years.
Western Illinois was the only school to offer Murray and twin brother Kris a scholarship out of high school. So they opted to spend a year at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., an academy founded by former Quad-City Thunder coach Dan Panaggio.
Murray shot up several inches, added some bulk, increased his speed and vertical, grew mentally and was surrounded by high-level coaches and competition for seven to eight straight months.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery saw the development of Keegan and Kris and extended a scholarship offer.
In two years, Murray has gone from a true underdog to someone being labeled a Top 20 pick in next summer's NBA draft.
The night-and-day difference in his game is remarkable enough. I'm equally impressed that his disposition has not changed.
"He doesn’t get too up or too down," McCaffery said. "When you have a guy like that, you’re just happy for him."
Iowa fans, enjoy him now. He'll be a millionaire in a few months.
Wieskamp x 2
About 700 miles from Muscatine High School on Tuesday night, Joe Wieskamp was in Scotiabank Arena — home of the Toronto Raptors — having the most productive game of his young NBA career.
The all-time leading scorer in Iowa Class 4A and a two-time All-Big Ten performer at Iowa, Wieskamp scored 13 points in 12 minutes for the San Antonio Spurs in their 129-104 loss to Toronto. The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp, on a two-way contract, has bounced back and forth between the G League and the big club this season.
He is not the only one in the family trying to make a splash this winter. His younger brother, Luke, is a 6-4 freshman for the Muscatine Muskies.
On the same night Joe scored double figures for the first time in the NBA, Luke tallied a career-high 20 points in Muscatine’s 54-50 home loss to Bettendorf. It was the best shooting performance of the season for Luke, who buried four 3-pointers after going 4 of 24 in his previous four games.
Luke, the only ninth-grade varsity starter in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and almost 2 blocks in seven contests.
It is too early to project what type of college prospect Luke will become, but he seems to enjoy the game, and the bloodlines are there.
Health scare for JDC legend
Golf writer Gary D'Amato had a piece Thursday about the recent health struggles of three-time John Deere Classic champion and winning Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
According to D'Amato, Stricker has been in and out of the hospital since November with a "mysterious ailment." The 54-year-old lost 25 pounds, had an elevated white cell blood count and inflammation around his heart.
“I’m down 25 pounds," Stricker told D'Amato. "I’m freshman-in-high school weight. I lost all my muscle. I look like an 85-year-old man, dude. My skin is hanging."
At one point, his wife, Nikki, kept a bedside vigil. Stricker admitted he is lucky to be alive.
“A couple of times I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Stricker said. “Everything is going the wrong way. It wasn’t fun. You don’t know what’s happening. You don’t know where this road is leading to. I never thought that I’m not getting out of there kind of thing."
The good news is Stricker is improving, but still has a long road to recovery. Stricker can only walk short distances, still has inflammation around the heart and can't eat solid food yet.
Stricker believes the stress of the Ryder Cup might have played a role in his illness, but doctors haven't pinpointed a specific cause.
Let's hope the worst is behind him and he can make a full recover. It'd be great to see him again this summer at the JDC.
Get it together, MLB
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for spring training in about a month, but will that actually happen?
For those who don't follow baseball in the winter months, Major League Baseball is in a lockout as the collective bargaining agreement expired in early December.
According to a piece from Jeff Passan on ESPN.com this past week, there has been no substantial dialogue between the sides since the work stoppage.
You would hope that changes with the holidays behind us. If not, we could see this linger into spring training and possibly impact the start of the season.
With the money squabbles, sign-stealing scandals, television blackouts and other changes — among them a relief pitcher having to face a minimum of three batters — in recent years, my love for baseball has waned significantly.
Our national pastime lacks leadership and continues to alienate itself from fans.
Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. He can be reached at mcoss@qctimes.com.