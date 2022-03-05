Matt's Musings: This Iowa team has higher ceiling than a year ago

Very few in November anticipated that this season's University of Iowa men's basketball team could possibly be better than last year's version.

The Hawkeyes were projected ninth in one Big Ten Conference preseason poll and most outsiders considered it a rebuilding year.

Two-time All-American and the program's all-time leading scorer Luka Garza was gone. So too was All-Big Ten performer Joe Wieskamp, starter CJ Frederick and 7-foot reserve Jack Nunge.

That was a slew of points, rebounds, 3-point shots and experience to replace.

But after watching Fran McCaffery's squad in the past month, you could make an argument this Iowa team has a much higher ceiling than the 2020-21 edition which finished 22-9 and has two players currently in the NBA.

Obviously, the Hawkeyes (22-8) don't have the low-post presence like a year ago in Garza, but they have more versatility across the board.

Keegan Murray has blossomed into a potential first-team All-American. He showed flashes of brilliance as a role player last season, but not many could have envisioned him making the quantum leap he has in the past 12 months.

Keegan, along with twin brother, Kris Murray, are matchup nightmares for opponents with their athleticism, length and knack to score at all three levels.

There is more quality depth. McCaffery rode Garza, Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon close to 30 minutes or more a game last year. Keegan Murray is the only Hawkeye close to that number this season.

Tony Perkins (now starting), Kris Murray, Ahron Ulis, Connor McCaffery, Joe Toussaint and Payton Sandfort have made meaningful contributions off the bench at various points. Fran McCaffery admitted he's never had a team where the guys on the floor in crunch time fluctuate from game to game. McCaffery deserves credit for riding the hot hands.

This team has more athleticism. Iowa isn't getting beat off the dribble as frequently as in the past. The defensive numbers illustrate that as the Hawkeyes' scoring and field-goal percentage defense are improved from a year ago.

Since Perkins was inserted into the starting lineup a month ago, Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten in defense.

Bohannon is having a resurgence in the closing chapter of his career after shifting back to the point. After hip surgeries limited him the past couple of seasons, he's moving freely and shooting like JoBo of 2018.

So, what does this all mean? Could this be the team that gets Iowa back to the Sweet 16, a place it hasn't been since Tom Davis' final year in 1999?

The Big Dance is a crap shoot, predicated on matchups and the draw. Even so, McCaffery's club already has surpassed what was expected of them.

MLB has a leadership problem

During his press conference this past week announcing the death of opening day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season, commissioner Rob Manfred had me spitting up Grape Nuts with one of his statements.

"The concerns of our fans are the very top of our consideration list," he said.

Yeah, really?

If so, baseball would not be losing regular season games to a work stoppage for the first time since the 1994-95 players' strike. Ninety games have been axed so far and likely more to come.

There is plenty of blame to pass around on this. One side says players are ungrateful making millions playing a kid's game. The other side is weary with ownership that refuses to hardly budge in the negotiation process.

It starts at the top. And since Manfred has become commissioner, there has been a series of gaffes.

In 2020, he referred to the World Series trophy as a "piece of metal."

He didn't come down hard on the Red Sox or Astros for cheating. He mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and baseball shutdown. He failed to require every team pay its minor leaguers during the pandemic. He chopped 42 minor league teams. He implemented a three-batter minimum for pitchers.

It has been more errors than hits during Manfred's tenure.

Baseball needs new leadership.

Boffeli, Rucker coming to Q-C

Since the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament moved to the TaxSlayer Center in 2016, there have been several locals to participate.

There hasn't been a time, though, when two locals are starting for the same school and a program with a legitimate shot of cutting down the nets at tournament end.

North Scott graduates Grace Boffeli and Karli Rucker lead third-seeded Northern Iowa into this week's MVC tournament. With UNI locked into the 8:30 p.m. contest Friday, you'd expect a strong contingent of fans from Eldridge.

Rucker is on the last leg of her storied career. She is among the top five all-time in scoring, assists and games played at UNI.

Boffeli, part of three state championship teams at North Scott, has seven double-doubles this winter and has emerged into one of the better talents in the MVC as a second-year player.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.