Cade McNamara’s much-hyped debut as Iowa’s quarterback could be on hold.

The transfer from Michigan said Tuesday he’s feeling better from the soft tissue leg muscle injury he suffered in the Hawkeyes’ scrimmage on Aug. 12. The injury was not to the knee McNamara had surgically repaired last season.

McNamara, who went 13-3 in 16 starts at Michigan, hopes to start Saturday in Iowa’s season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Utah State, but the decision ultimately is out of his hands. The Hawkeyes play at Ames against Iowa State Sept. 9.

If McNamara can’t go, Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill will start. Joe Labas, who started the Music City Bowl win over Kentucky to end last season, is third on the depth chart after dealing with a soft tissue injury over the summer.

“That decision comes down to the coaches and medical staff,” McNamara said of whether he plays Saturday. “I feel like I’m progressing every single day. I’m feeling a lot better and I’m looking forward to getting out there with my teammates.

“My intention and goal is to play as many games as I possibly can. It’s frustrating, but I’m happy it happened now instead of the middle of the season.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz called McNamara "questionable" for Saturday's game, but said he did practice on Tuesday.

"The thing we have to judge as we go along is can he go out and perform in a way that’s representative of the kind of player that he is," Ferentz said. "We'd love to have him out there but we also need to be sure he can perform at a high level.

"I know what he wants to do, I know how he’s wired. It’s tricky. We'll take it day by day and see what it looks like."

Sixth-year wide receiver Nico Ragaini said that on the practice field, McNamara has looked like himself.

“I haven’t noticed any difference when he’s throwing to me,” Ragaini said. “The ball is coming out really well. He looks good.”

McNamara, who guided Michigan to the 2021 Big 10 Conference title, is seen as the key cog in helping jumpstart the Hawkeyes’ offense. Iowa averaged just 17.69 points per game in last season’s 8-5 campaign.

McNamara, an All-Big Team academic selection every year at Michigan, is confident the mental reps he has logged the last two weeks will make up for any time lost on the turf.

“At this point in my career, I know what I need to get done from a film standpoint,” he said. “The coaches have been doing a really good job getting us ready for this week.”

Iowa returns six starters on offense. The defense, one of the nation’s best last season, brings back five starters.

McNamara did not seem overly concerned with the injury. Playing quarterback at one of country's premier programs in Ann Arbor, where the spotlight always burns bright, he’s well-versed with keeping things in perspective.

“I’ve dealt with some bigger adversity in my life. Things like this that are kind of out of my control are part of the journey,” he said. “It’s my job to make sure that when it’s my time to go play, I’m at 100 percent and able to play to my potential to make sure I put our offense and team in the best position to win.”

McNamara, who arrived in Iowa City in January, was elected as a team captain, an honor he did not take lightly.

“That meant everything to me,” the Reno, Nev., product said. “That’s what I really care about, knowing the guys had that much belief and respect in me really, really means a lot.”

McNamara said the entire offense is excited for a “fresh start” but they’re not concerned with their No. 25 preseason national ranking.

“The only expectations I’m really concerned about are our own expectations,” he said. “We’ve been very accountable and we feel like we want to accomplish a lot of things this year and we have an idea of what we want this offense to look like.

“We’re a confident group. I think we know we’re able to make a lot of things happen from the coaching we’ve been getting and that we have a lot of talent as well.”

Whether it’s Saturday at 11 a.m. or not, McNamara has already envisioned the first time he runs out onto the field in front of 70,000 fans.

“I can’t wait. I’ve been thinking about that day for a really long time,” he said. “I’m so excited to swarm out with my teammates and take the field for the first time in Kinnick.”