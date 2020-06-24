Metz hired to lead Braves' new program

With coaching experience at the club, high school and college levels in the Quad-Cities, Abbie Metz welcomes the chance to build the foundation for the new women’s soccer program at Black Hawk College.
“As a graduate of Black Hawk who went on to play soccer at St. Ambrose, I see how a program at Black Hawk can help prepare student-athletes for the next level and I’m looking forward to the chance to help them make that happen,’’ Metz said.
Black Hawk previously announced plans to begin competing in women’s soccer in the fall of 2021 and on Aug. 1, Metz will begin work as the Braves’ first-ever women’s soccer head coach.
“We have a lot of work to do over the next year, but it’s exciting to have a chance to step in and build a program from scratch,’’ Metz said. “Everything from recruiting to buying uniforms to studying types of fundraising and preparing for a season, it’s all part of it.’’
Metz currently works as the academy director and head coach for PLD Sports – Sporting Iowa East at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
The 2000 graduate of Rock Island High School brings nearly two decades of local coaching experience to the Braves’ program.
She entered the workforce after high school before enrolling at Black Hawk, where she earned an associate’s degree in 2005.
Metz returned to competitive soccer that fall, competing at the collegiate level for two seasons at St. Ambrose while earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management.
“The speed of the game at St. Ambrose was so much different than it was in high school and that’s where I see an opportunity for a program like the one we are starting at Black Hawk to be helpful,’’ Metz said. “This can be a good next step for players wanting to play in college and at a time when college costs are rising, it can be a chance to take prerequisite courses close to home before moving on to a four-year program.’’
In addition to serving as a volunteer coach at Rock Island for its boys and girls programs from 2001-04, she worked as a junior varsity women’s soccer coach at St. Ambrose in 2007 and was the varsity girls soccer coach at Alleman High School from 2008-10.
She continued to volunteer as an assistant at Alleman from 2012-15 and also coached the Moline United girls teams from 2012-14 and the Quad City Elite girls teams from 2015-17.
“There’s good soccer talent in the Quad-Cities,’’ she said. “I played and coached in the Big 6 and I’m familiar with players and coaches on the Iowa side of the river as well and our recruiting will start close to home.’’
Black Hawk athletic director Arnie Chavera said Metz’s passion for the sport and her experiences at a multitude of levels have positioned her well to help start the Braves’ program.
“Her playing experience at St Ambrose and coaching relationships will serve her well in local recruiting,’’ Chavera said.
