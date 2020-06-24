Metz hired to lead Braves' new program

Metz returned to competitive soccer that fall, competing at the collegiate level for two seasons at St. Ambrose while earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

“The speed of the game at St. Ambrose was so much different than it was in high school and that’s where I see an opportunity for a program like the one we are starting at Black Hawk to be helpful,’’ Metz said. “This can be a good next step for players wanting to play in college and at a time when college costs are rising, it can be a chance to take prerequisite courses close to home before moving on to a four-year program.’’

In addition to serving as a volunteer coach at Rock Island for its boys and girls programs from 2001-04, she worked as a junior varsity women’s soccer coach at St. Ambrose in 2007 and was the varsity girls soccer coach at Alleman High School from 2008-10.

She continued to volunteer as an assistant at Alleman from 2012-15 and also coached the Moline United girls teams from 2012-14 and the Quad City Elite girls teams from 2015-17.

“There’s good soccer talent in the Quad-Cities,’’ she said. “I played and coached in the Big 6 and I’m familiar with players and coaches on the Iowa side of the river as well and our recruiting will start close to home.’’