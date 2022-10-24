Mitchell meets Cyclone challenge

Mariah Mitchell arrived at Iowa State University a little over a year ago looking for a challenge.

The 6-foot outside hitter and right side from Wapello had competed three years at Western Illinois University, leading the Leathernecks volleyball team with 165 kills as a junior in 2020.

In a position to complete her undergraduate degree in agriculture the following spring, Mitchell decided to put her name in the transfer portal and see what opportunities might exist.

“I really had no idea how it all was going to play out," Mitchell said. "But in the end, it couldn’t have worked out better."

Coaches from Iowa State contacted Mitchell, she visited the Ames campus and found what she was looking for both athletically and academically.

“It was the perfect place for me, a chance to really see if I could compete at the highest level," Mitchell said. “I appreciate the coaches being willing to take a chance on me. In high school, I didn’t even know if I would be able to play in college and now here I am. I’m thankful for the opportunity."

After completing her career on the court, Mitchell expects to finish her thesis during the spring semester as she pursues a Master’s in seed technology and business.

Before that, she continues to work on crafting what she considers to be the most productive season of her college career.

Mitchell took part in 30 sets across 17 matches a year ago for coach Christy Johnson-Lynch’s ISU team, making five starts and recording 39 kills on the season.

Utilizing a fifth year of eligibility all athletes were granted because of COVID-19 if they chose to take it, Mitchell has played in 71 of the 86 sets the Cyclones have played and she is currently fourth on the team with 135 kills and third with 52 blocks.

That is the area of growth Mitchell is most pleased with as the season continues.

“I’ve never really seen myself as an extraordinary blocker until I got here," Mitchell said. “It’s something I’ve never really considered blocking to be my strong suit, but the coaches really encouraged me and felt like it was something I could do to help the team."

Mitchell is realizing that now.

“I’ve been making a lot of strides since I’ve been here and I’m doing things now on the court that I didn’t know I could do," she said. “I’m seeing more time because of that and to be putting it all together like this as a senior in my last year, that’s a great feeling."

Mitchell credits her teammates with helping her gain confidence in her abilities.

“I’ve had my share of ups and downs in practice since I arrived here," she said. "That’s natural, but my teammates have always been there, telling me that I belong and have kept pushing me to get better.

"Their encouragement has made a big difference."

Mitchell expected there to be an adjustment period as she transitioned from competing in the Summit League to playing in the Big 12 Conference.

Day by day, Mitchell has watched her game improve.

“I didn’t get ahead of myself," Mitchell said. "I knew it was going to take time and patience and steadily, there has been progress.

"I’ve put in a lot of work and that has helped. When I’m out there, I feel like I can help the team."

And that, Mitchell said, provides the most satisfaction of all.

“I know I can do better, and that’s the motivation now, to get better every single day, but to think about where I’m at and how far I’ve come, it’s pretty special," Mitchell said.

She’s part of a team that is developing into something special as well.

Iowa State is 14-7 on the season and enters competition this week having won its last five matches including handing top-ranked Texas its first loss of the season last Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones followed their five-set victory over the Longhorns, ISU’s second-ever win over a top-ranked team, with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday.

“I feel like as a team we are really finding our groove," Mitchell said. “Volleyball is such a team sport and to watch things come together with the effort and work everybody is putting into it has been exciting."

That sense of team, helping Iowa State beat a ranked Baylor team earlier this season, and contributing to the team’s success — scoring the winning point in a victory over Iowa — are things Mitchell said will stick with her after her career ends.

“And, just the experience of being on the big stage in the Big 12," she said. “It’s something that I would have never dreamed of in high school but to be able to experience competing at this level and against the competition we face, it’s been incredible."