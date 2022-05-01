Moline grad and UNI standout King 'respects the grind'

DES MOINES — Darius King never envisioned his track and field career would take this path when he graduated from Moline High School in 2016.

Three-time All-American? No.

Olympic Trials finalist? No way.

An opportunity to compete in the same elite field with two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser at the Drake Relays? No chance.

“If you asked me this out of high school, I wouldn’t believe where I’m at right now,” King said. “It is incredible.”

King was scheduled to participate in the college and university division of the shot put Friday at Drake Stadium. But when the opportunity came to compete in the elite field against Crouser and other professionals, King did not hesitate.

“I was like, ‘Let’s have fun with the elites,’” King said. “It would have been cool to win a Drake flag, or compete to win a Drake flag, but competing against Ryan Crouser is once-in-a-lifetime, so I decided to do that.”

King finished fifth with a top throw of 62 feet, 11 ½ inches. It was his second experience rubbing elbows with the elite, doing so last summer when he finished 12th at the Olympic Trials.

“The first time I was pretty dang nervous,” he said. “Everybody is really competitive and stronger than me. This time, I knew I was good enough to be out here.”

King was a Western Big 6 Conference champion in the discus and shot put and a state place winner in the shot put with the Maroons.

He has elevated himself to an elite level in college.

King was second team All-American during the indoor season in 2021. He placed seventh and earned first team All-American accolades last outdoor season. He followed with another All-American performance this past indoor season.

As he prepares for the stretch run of his college career, he is exploring the possibilities of competing beyond college.

“Honestly, I think I’ll at least stick with it until the next Trials in 2024,” King said. “My body is healthy right now and I won’t be an athlete forever. Why not try while I’m still athletic and young. As of right now, we’re going to try and keep going.”

King has a degree in technology management. He is finishing up a second degree in computer science. The plan is to move to the Chicago area after college ends to start a job as a cybersecurity analyst and continue his training.

The opportunities beyond college are intriguing to King.

“These guys do it for fun,” he said. “I’m doing it for fun, too, so really just seeing how much they love it is showing me how much I really do love it.”

Crouser, who won his sixth consecutive title at Drake, gave King some advice as he contemplates his career beyond UNI.

“There’s two things you have to do when you get into your first big meet,” said Crouser, the world record holder in the event at 76 feet, 8 ¼ inches. “Learn from the other guys, but also focus on you.”

King’s personal best in the shot put is 66-7 ¼, just off the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-time record. He wants to reach that mark in the final weeks along with making a run at an NCAA championship.

“I’m not going to say I’m right where I want to be, but I’m right there,” he said.

King has embraced his journey, one in which he said he started at the bottom and worked his way toward the top.

“Teammates and coaches always say, ‘Respect the grind,’” he said. “The grind is the best part of the process. I live by that, keep grinding every day and eventually get to the top for an elite level, not just collegiate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.