Monday's local sports briefs

Big Ten honors Murray

University of Iowa forward Keegan Murray was named the Big Ten Conference's men's basketball co-player of the week on Monday, the fourth time this season the sophomore has earned weekly honors from the conference office.

Murray followed a 30-point game at Maryland on Thursday by scoring a career-high 37 points Sunday in a win over Nebraska. In addition to averaging 33.5 points, he averaged 6.5 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game in the Hawkeyes' two victories.

The effort allowed him to become the first Iowa player to score 30 or more points in back-to-back Big Ten games since Matt Gatens scored 30 against Indiana and 33 against Wisconsin in consecutive games during the 2011-12 season.

Murray shared player of the week honors with Geo Baker of Rutgers.

Augie's Beinborn honored

Augustana College's Macy Beinborn was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Women's Basketball Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Beinborn (Jr., Pleasant Valley HS) averaged 21 points and 4.5 rebounds as the Vikings split their two league games last week. She finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, along with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range against Wheaton. She followed that with 22 points and a 6-of-9 performance from the arc a 62-58 win at Carthage on Saturday. She hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining against the Firebirds.

Beinborn is the first Augie women's basketball player to earn the weekly honor this season.

Augustana fan policy altered

Augustana College school officials announced on Monday a change in the school's spectator policy. Fans will no longer be required to show proof of a vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test. This will apply to the remaining home basketball games and men's volleyball contests.

Face coverings are still required at all times when indoors and spectators not masked will be asked to leave the game.

This amendment to the policy went into effect this week, but school officials say it may be re-evaluated on a weekly basis thereafter as the policy is subject to change based on campus, local, and state guidance.

