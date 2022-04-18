Moseley swinging a hot bat for Kirkwood

Chase Moseley insists the only number he concerns himself with is the one on the left side of the win-loss ledger for the Kirkwood Community College baseball team.

But with his work at the plate, the sophomore outfielder from North Scott is helping the Eagles win total continue to rise.

Moseley has recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 14 games and has hit safely in 18 consecutive games for a Kirkwood team that carries a 26-11 record into a doubleheader Tuesday against Southeastern.

“Things are coming together for us at the right time of year and I’m doing what I can to help out,’’ Moseley said. “I’ve never been a guy who looks at his individual stats. I try to make the most of every chance I get.’’

That hasn’t been an issue lately.

Moseley went a combined 6-for-11 at the plate to help 11th-ranked Kirkwood win a three-game weekend series at Indian Hills, an effort that helped him raise his batting average to .495 for the season.

That came after Moseley was selected as the NJCAA Division II national player of the week earlier this month following a week that saw him hit .706 with six home runs and 15 RBI.

Four of his 12 hits, two of his home runs and eight of his RBI in five games that week came during the second game of an April 2 doubleheader against Des Moines Area Community College.

“It was one of those stretches where everything went well. I really wasn’t thinking much about it as it was happening. I just went out and played like I try to play every game,’’ Moseley said. “For me, it’s always been about doing what I can to help move runners, bring guys home.’’

Still, weeks when a player hits .706 don’t come around all that often.

“That was fun,’’ Moseley said. “You play baseball hoping for stretches like that although you know it’s not always going to be that way. It happened because of the work I had put into my game with my coaches. The honors, that was just the icing on the cake.’’

Moseley followed his brother to Kirkwood, first hearing about the “family culture’’ that was at the core of Eagles coach Todd Rima’s program and then experiencing it firsthand.

“My experience here has been even better than I anticipated,’’ Moseley said. “The atmosphere is perfect to develop as a player, from the coaching we receive and the teammates we work with to surroundings and a schedule that really help you grow.’’

Moseley believes beginning his career at the junior college level provided him with the perfect opportunity to compete coming out of the program at North Scott.

He weighed that option against four-year institutions and believed a chance to compete earlier at a junior college made the most sense for him.

“It gave me a chance to get game experience that I might not have been able to get at a four-year school where I could have been behind juniors and seniors who had been waiting for their opportunity,’’ Moseley said.

“This was a chance for me to get on field right away and put what I was learning to work in games. It’s worked out well.’’

Five games during a February weekend in Tennessee followed by 13 games during a March trip to Florida prepared Kirkwood for the challenges it sees regularly in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

“We’re seeing a Division I arm every Saturday, sometimes two, and facing that level of competition, it forces you to work on your game and get better,’’ Moseley said. “You have to if you want to compete.’’

Kirkwood finished fifth at the NJCAA World Series a year ago and Moseley’s goal this season is centered on helping the Eagles earn a higher finish this spring.

“That’s where my focus is, winning that national championship,’’ Moseley said. “We have a lot of young guys on our team, but the pitching, hitting, it’s coming together.’’

Moseley will have a decision to make once the current season ends.

He is drawing recruiting interest from several NCAA Division I programs, receiving a scholarship offer from one, but he is in no hurry to figure out where the next step in his career will be.

“I’m keeping my options open and really right now, I’m putting my energies into the team and making the most out of every day to help us win. That’s my first priority,’’ Moseley said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.