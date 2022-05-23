Motivated Collier chases all-American honors

Motivation won’t be an issue for Cade Collier this week at the NCAA Division III Men’s Track and Field Championships.

The University of Dubuque junior from Pleasant Valley will compete in the shot put and hammer throw during the three-day event in Geneva, Ohio, that begins Thursday.

Collier finished ninth in the shot put at the NCAA indoor championships in March, one spot shy of earning all-American honors in the event.

"To be that close, I want to take that next step outdoors. That became the goal right away. To be an all-American would be pretty cool," Collier said.

"I didn’t come here thinking about being an all-American or anything like that. I played three sports in high school and I didn’t think I would enjoy college as much without some sort of competition so I chose track and field. To see how far I’ve come, it’s been great. My idea coming in was that I just wanted to be part of a team and do something I enjoyed."

A standout in football, basketball and track at Pleasant Valley, Collier now competes for the track and field program at the college both of his parents attended.

"I’ve been going to basketball and football games here since I was a little kid. I knew I wanted to play a sport in college and this seemed like the perfect place for me to do that," said Collier, a sports management major who will intern with the Quad Cities Corporate Games this summer.

With the Spartans, Collier worked his way into a lead role in his events this season after one of his teammates, a senior, suffered an injury.

"The coaches talked with me about stepping up and being a leader and that’s something I’ve tried to do this season," Collier said. "I had to step it up and see what I could do with it."

Things have gone well.

He was named the most valuable field performer at the American Rivers Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month after helping the Spartans win their first conference team title outdoors since 1961.

Collier won the shot put at the conference meet with a throw of 53 feet, 11.25 inches, was the runner-up in the hammer with a toss of 173-7 and took third in the discus with an effort of 158-5.

Named four times this spring as the outdoor field performer of the week in the American Rivers, Collier enters this week’s Division III outdoor championships seeded fifth in the shot put with a seed mark of 54-4 and is seeded ninth in the hammer throw with an earlier throw of 189-2.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot heading into the nationals. What I’ve been able to do shows that anything is possible if you put in the work and have the desire," Collier said.

“I had a teammate win the field performer of the meet at the (American Rivers) meet last year and that became a goal the way things played out this season. It became something I wanted to strive for and it worked out."

Collier knows where his success will begin this week.

“It all comes down to the start. If I can get a good start in the ring, it’s going to put me in a position to have a good throw," he said. "That’s where it has to begin and that’s what I’m working on, making my starts as good as they can be."

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Collier won’t be the biggest entry in the field this week and he’s fine with that.

“You think of weights guys and you think of throwers who are 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. That’s not me," Collier said. "But, I am pretty strong for my size and I do have good quickness that some of the bigger guys don’t have. I can use my speed in my motion and make that advantageous for me."

He believes the season has prepared him well for the competition he will see later this week.

"We’ve competed against some great throwers and the competition, it helps," Collier said. "I feel like I’m ready to go to Ohio and have my best throws of the season. This is what I’ve been working toward."

