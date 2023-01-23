Motivated Lindsey on a fast track at Texas Tech

A competitive environment helps Courtney Lindsey keep his eyes on the prize.

The Texas Tech sprinter from Rock Island finds himself challenged not only in meets but on a regular basis in practice.

Newcomers who have added more speed to the Red Raiders’ sprint crew are motivating Lindsey at the onset of his senior season.

“I want to stay on top and we have a good group of guys pushing me to become better every day and I’m pushing them to do the same," Lindsey said.

The competition and camaraderie developed as Texas Tech worked through its fall training sessions.

“There was some good trash talk going back and forth, a lot of extra competition all fall. It was a very competitive situation and it helped us all get into shape and get ready for the season," Lindsey said.

In the Red Raiders’ first two meets of the season, the returning first-team all-American has left no doubt about just how ready he is for the indoor season.

Lindsey turned in the fastest 200-meter dash time in the nation during the season-opening weekend of competition earlier this month, winning the event in 20.41 seconds at a meet hosted by Texas Tech.

He also competed in the 60 that weekend, finishing third with a time of 6.62 seconds.

For his efforts, Lindsey was named by the Big 12 Conference as its men’s indoor track athlete of the week last week.

He didn’t stop there.

Friday at the Red Raider Open, which featured 14 teams including nine from power-five conferences, Lindsey was part of a 1,600-meter relay which set a school record that had stood since 2005 with its time of 3 minutes, 4.52 seconds.

The time recorded by Caleb Dean, Linsdey, Shaemar Uter and Nylo Clarke is the fastest in the country this season.

Lindsey ran a 45.9 split to help Texas Tech top runner-up Kentucky by 2.2 seconds in a field which saw LSU, Clemson, Texas A&M and Arizona State all finish with times lower than 3:10.

The early-season success, particularly with his time in the 200, hasn’t surprised Lindsey.

He earned second-team all-American honors with a ninth-place in the event at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships and followed that by earning first-team all-American honors in the 200 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last spring with an eighth-place effort.

“I figured I would run a fast 200 time. We’ve worked on it all year in practice and I could tell there with the times I was running that I was going to be put up a time like that," Lindsey said. “It was a good start to the season."

It was the type of start Lindsey expects to build on as Texas Tech works deeper into its schedule.

“My expectations for the season are to stay healthy and win each weekend in whatever race I’m running," Lindsey said.

The base for that success started as he trained for the current season last fall.

Lindsey, who transferred to Texas Tech after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa Central Community College, has gained an appreciation for what can be gained during practices.

“When I first got to junior college, it wasn’t something I looked forward to, but now as I work with the coaches I see how it has helped me," Lindsey said. “I’ve learned how to ignore the distractions, the outside noise, and become more focused on my sport."

A background that includes training at the Quad-Cities boxing facility operated by his step father has helped as well even beyond providing him with a place to work out when he returns home for a visit.

“I’m mentally tough and I think my experience in boxing helps me there," Lindsey said. “When you compete, you’re going to have ups and downs. In track, you’re not going to always hit the times you want, but you have to be ready for that next race."

Lindsey believes he is prepared to make his third season with the Red Raiders the best season he has had at the collegiate level.

And even after achieving first team all-American status a year ago, Lindsey views that as just a beginning.

“If anything, it’s created more hunger. There’s more out there, I can finish higher, and I want to get to that next level," Lindsey said. “There’s always a record to be broken, a race to win."