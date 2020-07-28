NAIA creates options, delays fall championships

It may take the soccer teams at St. Ambrose longer to achieve their goals, but coach Jon Mannall welcomes knowing that the Fighting Bees will have a chance to chase those goals.

The NAIA announced Tuesday evening plans to postpone national championships in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This answers some of the questions we’ve all been having," Mannall said. "Some of the details will be worked out in the upcoming days and weeks, but to know that we will have a season is a good step forward."

The decision reached by the NAIA Council of Presidents will provide programs with some flexibility, giving conferences and institutions the chance to compete during both the fall and spring semesters if they choose to do so or delay schedules until the spring.

The NAIA has not yet reached a decision on the timing of its national football championship playoffs but will address that during a Council of Presidents meeting scheduled for Friday.

The group chaired by Dr. Arvid Johnson, the president of St. Francis (Ill.), wanted more time to seek feedback from colleagues because of the unique challenges surrounding football and its postseason playoff structure.