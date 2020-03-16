NAIA decision ends Ambrose spring seasons

The spring sports season at St. Ambrose came to an end Monday when the NAIA announced it was canceling the remainder of its championships for rest of the 2019-20 school year.
The decision was anticipated by St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes following similar moves by the NCAA.
“My first thoughts are with the student-athletes whose season of competition had just begun,’’ Holmes said. “They have only so many years to compete and they’ve been put in a situation that nobody expected.’’
The two conferences St. Ambrose spring sports programs compete in, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, had previously announced suspensions of spring schedules for a period of weeks.
NAIA President Jim Carr said in a statement the organization considered a number of scenarios before canceling the spring season.
“However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation (Sunday) to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships,’’ Carr said.
In announcing its decision, the NAIA also announced that no spring sport student-athlete would be charged a season of competition this spring, meaning that all spring sport student-athletes who are currently enrolled as fulltime students will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance.
Holmes said St. Ambrose has roster sizes that would facilitate that as well as incoming freshman classes in all spring sports.
He is curious to see how many of this year’s seniors will opt to utilize another year of eligibility.
“The dynamics at the small-college level are different than what they are at a Division I level in the NCAA. Our student-athletes have a collective grade-point average of 3.1, they’re good students with an academic focus,’’ Holmes said.
“While I’m sure they are disappointed about the current situation, I’m not certain to what degree a senior might be interested in another year. They may be more focused on completing their degree and getting on with life.’’
Holmes said any St. Ambrose student-athlete who wants that additional year of eligibility for competition will be able to receive it.
“There are still questions out there about some winter sports which had not concluded their seasons that remain undetermined and we’ll work through all of that in the upcoming weeks and months as governing bodies reach their decisions,’’ Holmes said.
Holmes said the situation has left intercollegiate athletics administrators in uncharted territory.
“There isn’t much to compare it to,’’ Holmes said. “There was talking of shutting things down for a bit during the AIDS epidemic and after 9-11, things came to a halt for a few days, but this is a totally different situation for all of us.’’