NAIA decision ends Ambrose spring seasons

Holmes said St. Ambrose has roster sizes that would facilitate that as well as incoming freshman classes in all spring sports.

He is curious to see how many of this year’s seniors will opt to utilize another year of eligibility.

“The dynamics at the small-college level are different than what they are at a Division I level in the NCAA. Our student-athletes have a collective grade-point average of 3.1, they’re good students with an academic focus,’’ Holmes said.

“While I’m sure they are disappointed about the current situation, I’m not certain to what degree a senior might be interested in another year. They may be more focused on completing their degree and getting on with life.’’

Holmes said any St. Ambrose student-athlete who wants that additional year of eligibility for competition will be able to receive it.

“There are still questions out there about some winter sports which had not concluded their seasons that remain undetermined and we’ll work through all of that in the upcoming weeks and months as governing bodies reach their decisions,’’ Holmes said.

Holmes said the situation has left intercollegiate athletics administrators in uncharted territory.

“There isn’t much to compare it to,’’ Holmes said. “There was talking of shutting things down for a bit during the AIDS epidemic and after 9-11, things came to a halt for a few days, but this is a totally different situation for all of us.’’

