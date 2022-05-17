 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAIA MEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

NAIA race tied, Tigges' 69 leads Bees

  • Updated
St. Ambrose senior Jared Tigges led St. Ambrose on the opening day of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships on Tuesday at TPC Deere Run.

Tigges carded an opening-round 2-under-par 69 in the 72-hole tournament which runs through Friday, good for a share of 14th place in medalist play and five shots off the tournament lead.

Jonathan Douglas of Morningside, Brendan Porter of Point and Sebastien Tremulot of Wayland Baptist each fired 7-under totals of 64 on the opening day of play, leading a pack of six golfers who are within two strokes of first.

Jaxon Langford of Houston Victoria carded a 65 and Jack Dudeck of The Master's University and Jakob Stavang Stubhaug of Keiser fired opening-round totals of 66 with four other golfers sitting an additional stroke behind.

There is a tie on top of the team race as well with Keiser and Point sharing the team lead at 280. Wayland Baptist is one stroke back in third and British Columbia is three strokes off the lead.

St. Ambrose is in 14th after posting a 288 team score, a collective four-over par effort. In addition to Tigges' effort, senior Mick Haverland shot an even-par 71 and senior Eric Spurgetis joined sophomore Owen Hultman with 3-over 74s in the opening round.

