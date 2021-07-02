Name, Image Likeness issues will filter down to the Division III level

D3 student-athletes can’t even (legally) get scholarships and now they can profit from their NIL?

Talk about another set of issues.

But to what degree will this latest NIL decision affect D3 schools?

Mike Zapolski, Augie's athletic director, isn’t really sure yet.

“I think it would be fair to say that you’re going to see student-athletes at the Division I level in a much better position to monetize their Name, Image, Likeness than a Division III student-athlete just because of the visibility of the NCAA DI sports,” Zapolski said. “At the same time, there certainly will be Division III student-athletes that will have the opportunity to do things they weren’t permitted to do so previously.”

Zapolski admitted there are still more questions than answers as how this NIL will work out — even at the lower levels of the NCAA where it will admittedly be less of an issue to monitor.

Mucking up the system even more is some states are creating different laws for schools to follow regarding NIL and creating an even more unequal playing field. Zapolski feels as if most administrators would like some sort of national policy that encompasses all colleges and keeps everyone guided by the same same set of rules.