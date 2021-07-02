Name, Image Likeness issues will filter down to the Division III level

A whole new can of worms was opened up in college athletics this past week when, responding to a host of state laws, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to benefit from their Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) and still maintain their collegiate eligibility.
Good for the college kids.
If schools across the country can make money off of a student-athlete’s athletic skills — and they do that quite well, especially at the Power 5 institutions — the student-athletes should be able to do something to put a little coin in their own pockets.
But where will it end and how much chaos will it create are two good questions that have no answers right now as the college landscape might as well be the Wild West there for the taking to the highest bidder.
I think many can envision the issues that will result from this ruling and how things may quickly escalate out-of-control on the Division I level where student-athletes have the greatest exposure.
But what about the lower levels of the NCAA-sanctioned body? Many have only thought of this ruling as a Division I issue. And to a degree, that is who it affects the most.
But this ruling was granted for all levels of NCAA sanctioned schools — including those in Division III, such as Augustana College in our own back yard.
D3 student-athletes can’t even (legally) get scholarships and now they can profit from their NIL?
Talk about another set of issues.
But to what degree will this latest NIL decision affect D3 schools?
Mike Zapolski, Augie's athletic director, isn’t really sure yet.
“I think it would be fair to say that you’re going to see student-athletes at the Division I level in a much better position to monetize their Name, Image, Likeness than a Division III student-athlete just because of the visibility of the NCAA DI sports,” Zapolski said. “At the same time, there certainly will be Division III student-athletes that will have the opportunity to do things they weren’t permitted to do so previously.”
Zapolski admitted there are still more questions than answers as how this NIL will work out — even at the lower levels of the NCAA where it will admittedly be less of an issue to monitor.
Mucking up the system even more is some states are creating different laws for schools to follow regarding NIL and creating an even more unequal playing field. Zapolski feels as if most administrators would like some sort of national policy that encompasses all colleges and keeps everyone guided by the same same set of rules.
Still, schools have to figure out what student-athletes can do, such as make appearances or create exposure for themselves using a school’s official logo or be in uniform. How they manipulate the system using NIL will also have to be monitored.
“I think a Division III student-athlete can use their creativity and entrepreneurship to do a lot of different things,” Zapolski said. “If you let your imagination run wild, I think all things are possible if you have people who have a social media presence and have followers and can use that to leverage endorsements or things along those lines where they could potentially generate revenue for themselves.
“I don’t think it’s going to be prolific at the Division III level, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibility, that’s for sure.”
And therein lies another problem. The University of Iowa, for example, has the resources and created a department on campus to help student-athletes make the most of this new opportunity.
Zapolski is just trying to figure out how school officials at Augie can even keep tabs of what a student-athlete does in regards to NIL.
“It’s a classic example, in my opinion, of the NCAA doing something thinking about the big boys and not being too concerned about those of us at the lower end of the spectrum,” Zapolski said.
Bottom line is that it will be an issue that schools will have to deal with in some fashion.
“It's definitely something that's going to impact all college athletes,” Zapolski said, “or at least has the potential to impact all college athletes.”