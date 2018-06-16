This doesn’t happen very often, but it looks as though the NCAA may have done something right with its new rules regarding transfer students.
The rule change, announced last week, states that athletes wanting to leave to go to another school no longer have to request to be released from their scholarships. They can just say "I’m leaving," and the school must let them go with no restrictions.
It’s the way it should be. It's amazing it has taken this long to make this change.
Too often in the past athletes had to beg and plead to be released and then had all sorts of limitations placed on them. Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder once presented a transferring player with a list of 35 schools he was forbidden to consider.
Former Iowa star Jarrod Uthoff faced a similar situation when he opted to leave Wisconsin after one season.
Now when athletes decide they want to transfer, their name will go into a national database that other schools can access to see who is available. The NCAA also has promised to crack down on programs tampering with athletes at other schools. That’s something that also is long overdue.
At least the NCAA didn’t go through with the idea of not requiring athletes to sit out a year after transferring. There were rumors that was likely to happen, and it would have created a colossal mess. Every college athlete in the country essentially would have been a free agent at the end of every season.
The NCAA also changed its rule on football players who redshirt. They now can play up to four games in a season and still count it as a redshirt year. No more applying for injury hardships and waiting to see if an extra year of eligibility is granted.
Teams will be able to use an incoming freshman for three or four games and still have them retain four more years of eligibility. Some have likened it to baseball’s policy of expanded rosters in the month of September, and some programs are certain to use it that way. If you have a stud freshman receiver you hoped to redshirt, you can play him in the last few games of the season without burning a year of eligibility.
***
The two news releases arrived in our email inbox just five minutes apart on Thursday afternoon.
The Prime Time League, a summer-time activity for college basketball players at Iowa and Northern Iowa, is dead.
And the Hy-Vee Classic, the annual doubleheader involving Iowa’s four Division I basketball programs, also will be dead after being held one more time in December.
One story isn’t really a big deal. The other one sort of is.
Let’s hope that Iowa still finds a way to occasionally play Drake and/or Northern Iowa in basketball, even if it isn’t every year.
Almost all of us would much prefer to see that than games against teams such as Alabama State and Chicago State, who were on the Hawkeyes’ schedule last season, or Bryant, a 3-28 club that reportedly will be on their slate this coming season.
***
Hey, just because Iowa is getting out of the Hy-Vee Classic, the event doesn’t need to just go away.
It occurred to several of us that they could substitute Creighton into the four-team field and it still would be a quality event.
Creighton is just across the border in Omaha, would bring lots of fans to the event and is a program with tons of Iowa connections. Head coach Greg McDermott formerly coached at both UNI and Iowa State.
***
The demise of the PTL sent founder and director Randy Larson spinning down memory lane in his statement announcing the decision.
"I'll never forget a ninth-grade Ricky Davis dunking on grown men," Larson reminisced, recalling the former Davenport North star who began playing in the PTL in 1994.
***
In this season of unending misery for the Baltimore Orioles, consider the plight of first baseman Chris Davis.
Davis, who led the American League in home runs and runs batted in while finishing third in the MVP voting in 2013, is batting .150 with four home runs. He has an astonishingly awful strikeout rate of 41.5 percent (86 in 207 at-bats).
The Orioles are paying him $23 million this season.
Kind of makes up for the fact that they paid him only $3.3 million five years ago when he had 53 homers and 138 RBI.