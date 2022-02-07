New arms take over for Hawkeyes

When the first pitches of a new softball season are thrown Friday, it will be a fresh start in the circle for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will rely on three new arms during a season that begins with games against two-ranked opponents during a four-game weekend trip to Florida.

Breanna Vasquez, a senior transfer from Central Florida, will move into the top spot in the Iowa pitching rotation with sophomore Denalie Loecker and freshman Devyn Greer filling the next two spots as the Hawkeyes replace Allison Doocy, Lauren Shaw and Sarah Lehman.

Doocy and Shaw completed their eligibility a year ago while Lehman will compete for DePaul this season as a graduate transfer.

The trio helped Iowa build a 26-18 record on its way to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten last season, the Hawkeyes’ best conference finish since 2012.

Loecker had a lot to do with that, leading the Hawkeyes with a .322 batting average while playing primarily at first base.

The right-hander from Ogden, Iowa, pitched just once for Iowa last season, taking a loss in a Feb. 27 game against Michigan, but will move into the role as the Hawkeyes’ No. 2 starter behind Vasquez this season.

Vasquez arrives at Iowa has working in 51 games over the past three seasons at Central Florida, where she compiled a 19-11 record and 2.16 ERA.

Greer had a 1.42 ERA last season while being named the Orange County (Calif.) softball player of the year as a senior at Huntington Beach High School.

While fourth-year coach Renee Gillispie will work with a new pitching staff, the Hawkeyes do return experience elsewhere.

Outfielders Nia Carter and Riley Sheehy and middle infielder Grace Banes, starters in all 44 games a year ago, return as does outfielder Brylee Klosterman, who joined Loecker in earning a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team last season.

The Hawkeye roster includes one player from the Quad-Cities area this season, freshman outfielder Rylie Moss of Muscatine.

Iowa opens its 56-game regular-season schedule Friday, facing Eastern Kentucky and 24th-ranked Liberty in Leesburg, Fla.

The Hawkeyes are also scheduled to face 19th-ranked Kentucky and Pittsburgh during their weekend trip.

Iowa’s home opener is scheduled for March 25 against Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.