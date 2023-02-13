IOWA CITY – Brody Brecht plans to take more than a 100 miles-per-hour fastball with him to the mound this season for the Iowa baseball team.

The sophomore who continues to compete for both the Hawkeye football and baseball programs is carrying a new mindset with him as Iowa prepares to open its season Friday with a game against Indiana State at Snowbird NCAA Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla.

“I feel like last year I was trying to live up to the hype, meet everyone’s expectations,’’ Brecht said at the Hawkeyes’ media day last week at Duane Banks Field.

“I kind of lost track for how I want to do things. This year, I’m trying to be the best ‘me,’ not worrying about what everyone else thinks and just trying to help the team win.’’

Brecht took the mound 17 times last season, going 1-4 with a 3.18 earned run average in 22.2 innings. He allowed just 13 hits, striking out 44 batters and walking 25.

It was his lone start that led Brecht to realize that something had to change.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right hander found himself on the mound when Iowa faced Michigan in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament.

Brecht lasted just four batters, retiring one, and was charged with two earned runs in a 9-1 loss that ended the Hawkeyes’ 36-19 season.

“After that start, I realized I didn’t want to feel that feeling again, feeling like I let my team down,’’ Brecht said.

Tenth-year Iowa coach Rick Heller sees a different competitor as he watches Brecht prepare for his second season in an Iowa uniform.

“The thing I have seen on the positive side, really super-positive, is a guy who is in way more control of himself,’’ Heller said. “Last year, not being able to play football (because of an injury) and then boom, he’s finally getting on the field in baseball, I think he felt like really needed to be better than what he needed to be.’’

Heller believes the experience has taught Brecht plenty of lessons that will only benefit the Ankeny, Iowa, native this season.

“Now, after getting his feet wet and going through a season, I think he’s really more mature,’’ Heller said. “He’s way more composed and I think he’s in a really good place considering all that he’s went through with the injuries.’’

From a broken thumb which kept him off the football field as a freshman in the fall of 2021 to injuries that prevented Brecht from having the type of summer baseball season with the Clinton LumberKings he hoped to have last summer, Brecht has dealt with a number of injuries.

One kept him off the field in Iowa’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl win over Kentucky at the end of the 2022 Hawkeye football season but Brecht did get a chance to demonstrate his abilities on the football field last fall, catching nine passes for 87 yards and rushing once for a four-yard gain.

He’s currently focusing primarily on baseball, but is splitting weight training work between both programs.

Brecht is healthy now and looking forward to pushing ahead with his baseball season.

“That’s where my focus is right now,’’ he said. “I’m excited to be injury free for baseball and my goal is to stay that way. You take it for granted when you’re healthy and I’m grateful to be healthy right now.’’

Heller was hopeful that Brecht would make a half-dozen or so starts for Clinton last summer in the Prospect League, but injuries limited him to four starts. He did strike out 19 batters over 6.2 innings before his abbreviated season ended.

“He’s been dinged up so much. He didn’t get a chance to pitch in the summer the way we hoped,’’ Heller said. “We hoped he could go out and work through some things, get six-to-seven starts in the summer.’’

While that didn’t play out the way Heller hoped it would – the proximity between Clinton and Iowa City allowed Brecht to spend time on both sports – he said Brecht has remained connected to baseball in a number of ways.

“He’s constantly doing things, coming into the office, asking questions. He’s been a sponge that way,’’ Heller said. “He’s worked hard on his own – holding runners, fielding his position, doing things like that you don’t really think about until you get out there. … He’s been through all that now and I think he’s going to handle it all a lot better.’’

Brecht counts on that.

“It’s a race to maturity,’’ he said. “I feel like I’m where I need to be going into the season and I’m anxious to get a new year started and see where it can lead.’’