New tennis coach likes Bees' commitment

One of the things Kyle Bohnert noticed this week while coaching his first practice as the new women’s tennis coach at St. Ambrose was the Fighting Bees’ commitment to excellence.
“I came away impressed with the expectations the players have for themselves,’’ Bohnert said. “They expect to compete at a high level and that is a great place for us to start.’’
An assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at St. Ambrose since 2018, Bohnert welcomes not only the chance to coach at the collegiate level but the opportunity to return to a sport he enjoys.
Bohnert was a four-year letterwinner, two-year team captain and a second team all-Heartland Athletic Conference selection in both tennis and soccer at Hanover Collegein Hanover, Ind.
A 2012 graduate of the NCAA Division III institution, Bohnert earned master’s degrees from Kentucky in 2014 and Louisville in 2016 before working toward the doctorate he received in anatomical sciences and neurobiology from Louisville in 2018.
Bohnert has worked as an assistant boys soccer coach at North Scott High School since 2018 and has prior experience coaching tennis and youth soccer while pursuing graduate degrees in Kentucky.
“I really enjoyed those experiences. Getting the chance to coach soccer at North Scott the past two years and work with the students there, it was a great experience,’’ Bohnert said.
“And now, I have an opportunity to get back into tennis, which is something I’ve missed. I’m anxious to get back into it and work with our team.’’
St. Ambrose returns five of its top six singles players from a team which finished a shortened schedule with a 7-6, including No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Meg Chadick and Kiersten Housenga.
“We have a large group of newcomers, too, and I’ve liked the way everybody has gone about it, the way they work and their willingness to learn,’’ Bohnert said.
The Fighting Bees are expected to begin their 2020-21 season next month, playing a handful of matches during the fall semester before taking on the bulk of their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule next spring.
Bohnert said the St. Ambrose schedule remains a work in progress with some schools waiting until the spring semester to begin competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
