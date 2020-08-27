New tennis coach likes Bees' commitment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the things Kyle Bohnert noticed this week while coaching his first practice as the new women’s tennis coach at St. Ambrose was the Fighting Bees’ commitment to excellence.

“I came away impressed with the expectations the players have for themselves,’’ Bohnert said. “They expect to compete at a high level and that is a great place for us to start.’’

An assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at St. Ambrose since 2018, Bohnert welcomes not only the chance to coach at the collegiate level but the opportunity to return to a sport he enjoys.

Bohnert was a four-year letterwinner, two-year team captain and a second team all-Heartland Athletic Conference selection in both tennis and soccer at Hanover Collegein Hanover, Ind.

A 2012 graduate of the NCAA Division III institution, Bohnert earned master’s degrees from Kentucky in 2014 and Louisville in 2016 before working toward the doctorate he received in anatomical sciences and neurobiology from Louisville in 2018.

Bohnert has worked as an assistant boys soccer coach at North Scott High School since 2018 and has prior experience coaching tennis and youth soccer while pursuing graduate degrees in Kentucky.