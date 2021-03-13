North Scott alum Wriedt claims Division III title

CORALVILLE — Two-time Iowa state wrestling champion Wyatt Wriedt is a national champion.

Wriedt, in his sophomore season at Loras College, beat Augsburg College's Tyler Kim 4-3 in the 285-pound final Saturday night at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III championships at Xtream Arena.

Seeded sixth, Wriedt scored a takedown at the end of the second period to square the match at two against Kim. He added an escape and a stall point in the final period to secure the win.

Wriedt, a former Quad-City Times Male Athlete of the Year recipient, claimed state championships for North Scott in 2016 and 2017. After starting his career at Nebraska, he transferred to Loras and qualified for nationals last year.

Wriedt reached the finals Saturday beating second-seeded Dominick Wilson of Olivet College in the semifinals, 2-1.

Shane Liegel also won a title for Loras at 184 pounds.

Luther College's Ira Kuehn, a Central DeWitt graduate, placed third at 133 pounds.

