Northwestern dominates Illinois up front

The biggest issue of the day for Illinois was tackling, and the inability to bring down Marty, who was making his first career start.

“Really just tackling, that’s what it kind of came down to," linebacker Dele Harding said. "They went for it a lot so they got four plays to get 10 yards. Tackling was a major part in allowing the offense to fall an extra two or three to set them up for fourth-and-1 or potentially get the first down. That was a major contributor to the loss."

Said Smith: "Eventually, you have to tackle. There aren’t many plays where we didn’t have someone in position. (Marty) ran hard. We’ve got to do a better job of tackling, it’s kind of as simple as that. A lot of those plays went for a lot more than they should."

The seniors walked off of the Memorial Stadium field having never beaten Northwestern, which extended its winning streak over Illinois to five games.

"When we got in the locker room, I saw it in the seniors faces," Harding said. "We really wanted that. We’re 0-4 and we can’t get that back."

Now Illinois will regroup before its next game.