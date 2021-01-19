Ortega set to help Hawkeyes

An early arrival has given Bailey Ortega an opportunity at the start of a late-starting Iowa volleyball season.

Coach Vicki Brown said the freshman setter from Davenport North has benefited from her decision to graduate early from high school a year ago and join teammate Leanne Lowery in enrolling at Iowa for the spring semester in 2020.

“As short as that time was before everything was halted, it definitely gave them a head start with the team,’’ Brown said Tuesday during the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day.

“Bailey has stepped into a role where she will be running our offense and we’re excited for what she’s going to do and the strides that she’s made with the team thus far.’’

While the COVID-19 pandemic halted the majority of the Hawkeyes’ work last spring and shifted the team’s fall schedule to a 22-game conference-only schedule that begins Friday, Brown senses that a young Iowa team is coming together.

The Hawkeyes were able to practice in the fall and Brown said that has helped a team which includes 11 freshmen and sophomores on its 15-player roster prepare to compete in a talent-rich conference with six teams ranked in the top 25 nationally.