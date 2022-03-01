Out of 'retirement,' Bees diver seeks more gold

After discovering that “retirement’’ wasn’t her thing, Andrea Adam is working this week on another hobby.

The St. Ambrose University senior is hoping to add to her collection of collegiate national diving championships.

Adam won both the 1- and 3-meter diving events at the NAIA Championships in each of her first three seasons with the Fighting Bees, but opted to retire from the sport a year ago to begin work on her Master’s degree in physical therapy.

“My training schedule and my class schedule just didn’t fit so I decided to step away,’’ Adam said.

Remaining on campus, the Iowa City native would constantly run into teammates and that left Adam missing both being part of a team and the competitive aspect of the sport.

With a bonus year of eligibility granted to all athletes by the NAIA because of COVID-19, Adam started to think about making a comeback.

“I wasn’t ready for retirement. I really missed the team aspect of it. That was a huge part of my life as an undergrad,’’ she said. “I hadn’t left Ambrose yet and the chance to dive again, there was some appeal to that. It was something I wanted to try if I could figure out a way.’’

That took some work.

In classes from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each weekday as she works toward completing her doctorate by December, Adam knew she would not be able to take part in the Fighting Bees’ normal midday practice schedule.

She was able to carve out some time on Wednesdays to train each week and then competed with St. Ambrose during its weekend meet schedule.

St. Ambrose coach Rob Miecznikowski and diving coach Aimee Moylan worked to help Adam facilitate her return.

“It’s been different, but I’m enjoying it,’’ Adam said.

She misses competing with former Bees teammate Taylor Madison, a Rock Island native who joined Adam in giving St. Ambrose 1-2 finishes in the two diving events at the NAIA Championships annually from 2018-20.

She welcomes the chance to work with Bram Mess, a North Scott High School graduate who is a freshman diver on the Bees’ roster this season and she appreciates the chance to be trained my Moylan again.

“Aimee is phenomenal coach who does a great job preparing us for competition. She’s a perfectionist and I feel like that has helped me get back into it,’’ Adam said. “I wondered at first what it would be like but a lot of it is muscle memory and that came back fairly quickly.’’

Adam has found the time working on her dives to be a perfect complement to her academic load.

“It’s been a stress reliever in some respects,’’ Adam said. “To go to the pool has been a good diversion for me and it’s worked out even better than I may anticipated going into the year.’’

After a year off, the return to the sport hasn’t been much different than the transition which led her into diving in the first place.

The Iowa City Regina graduate began diving competitively for Iowa City High as a high school junior after participating in gymnastics.

“I had gone to the Iowa Gym Nest for 10 years and my coach there left to become a diving coach with a club and encouraged me to give that a try. There were a lot of similarities that carried over from one sport to the other and I picked up on it pretty quickly.’’

The St. Ambrose swimming & diving program is in its fifth season and Miecznikowski became the Bees’ first coach after a successful tenure as the head coach at Iowa City West High School.

He recruited Adam to be part of his initial St. Ambrose recruiting class and success followed.

Her six national titles equals the most won by a Fighting Bee, matching the number of NAIA championships won by Anthony Peters as a racewalker in the St. Ambrose men’s track and field program.

Adam will have an opportunity to top that record this week at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbus, Ga.

She is among 23 St. Ambrose entries – 14 men and nine women – who qualified to participate in this year’s new-look NAIA field, which has been capped at fewer than 400 entries.

Concerns over the coronavirus prompted the changes and Adam will be one of eight entries in the 1-meter diving competition on Thursday and then in the 3-meter field on Friday at the Columbus Aquatic Center during the four-day competition which begins Wednesday.

Adam will enter competition knowing what to expect.

She said her training level has been different this year because of her academic concentration, but she welcomes the opportunity to step onto the national stage again.

“I don’t feel any pressure. It’s a bonus year,’’ Adam said.

