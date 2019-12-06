Panthers, Jacks plenty familiar

"We probably did not know as much about him the first time we played him. He has good speed. He ran away from one of our guys on a scramble. We have a little better idea of what his athleticism is which is very good."

Senior safety Christian Jegen says the defense has to do a better job of disguising its looks with the hopes of making Heide think a split second longer with his decisions.

"We have to throw him off, give him different looks," Jegen said. "When you look at the boundary safety, I need to move around more and disguise what we are doing."

The trick play has also been on UNI's mind.

SDSU's running backs Pierre Strong and Mikey Daniel are a combined 6-for-6 for 122 yards and a touchdown this season. The big 65-yard trick play that was successful against UNI in the first meeting saw the Jacks in their Wildcat formation with Heide split out to the left. On the snap, the running back ran left and pitched the ball back to Heide who lofted a pass deep to Johnson, who was at least 10-15 yards behind the nearest Panther defender.