Panthers outlast Jackrabbits, advance to quarters

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Farley's message never wavered.
It didn't when the University of Northern Iowa football team fell behind early Saturday to 10th-ranked South Dakota State in a second round FCS playoff game.
It didn't when the Jacks took a 10-point lead late in the first quarter.
Farley marched up and down the sidelines telling his team to stay poised and stay with the plan.
It was heard loud and clear by his Panthers.
Behind another dominating defensive effort and an offense that produced two long second-half scoring drives, No. 6 UNI rallied for a 13-10 victory over SDSU to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Matthew Cook's 18-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left proved to be the difference as the Panthers (10-4) earned a date with second-seeded James Madison (12-1) in Harrisonburg, Va. next Saturday.
"It was kind of a whirlwind in that first quarter against us," Farley said. "We had to regain our momentum, and stay in the plan, too. It was more stay to the plan, stay together as a group and that is what I'm most pleased about is they stuck to the plan and stayed together."
After being knocked to the ground by the Jacks three weeks ago in a 38-7 regular-season loss where the Panthers lost their poise and fight late in the game, it was an incredible effort after everything went SDSU's way early on.
"I thought the most important thing was to keep our poise," Farley said.
Cade Johnson returned the opening kick 43 yards to midfield. The Jacks drove down the field getting a Keaton Heide 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Anderson for a 7-0 lead just 2 minutes and 50 seconds into the game.
A short punt set up SDSU (8-5) with a short field and the Jacks converted with a 22-yard Chase Vinatieri field goal and a 10-0 lead before 10 minutes had been played.
The blows kept coming as a Will McElvain pass sailed through the hands of Isaiah Weston and was intercepted on UNI's best drive of the half and UNI deep in SDSU territory.
"I think the coaches did a good job of keeping us calm and confident," defensive end Elerson Smith said.
UNI finally got the break it needed when Austin Evans forced Jaxon Janke to fumble a punt and Omar Brown recovered it at the Jacks' 36. Runs of 11, 4 and 16 by Trevor Allen got the Panthers to the SDSU 5 before UNI settled for a Cook 23-yard yard field goal just before half.
The Panthers got the ball to start the third and the much maligned offensive unit delivered when it was most needed.
Allen rushed for a pair of first downs and caught a pass for another before McElvain hit Aaron Graham for a 33-yard gain to the SDSU 4. Two plays later, Allen dove over from the 2 and the game was tied at 10.
"All that criticism is coming from the outside," Allen said of the offense. "Our team, we know what we can do, know what we are capable of doing, and we showed everyone that today."
SDSU responded by driving to the UNI 28, but Smith got his hands on a 45-yard attempt by Vinatieri to keep the game knotted. It was yet one of many big plays by the defense as they held SDSU to a season low 220 yards.
"Give credit to UNI, I didn't think we ever got in rhythm on offense for three quarters, after the first quarter," SDSU coach John Steigelmeier said.
"Guys stepped up and the defensive line played excellent ... a lot of guys played great," added UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier.
The game remained knotted until McElvain made two special plays and Farley made one gutsy decision on the 12-play, 80-yard game-winning drive.
McElvian scrambled for a 31-yard gain to midfield to get the Panthers ignited.
Then on fourth and 2 from the Jacks' 42, Trevor Allen — running behind defensive tackle/fullback Khristian Boyd — plowed ahead for the first down.
"When you get in this situation, you have to make those plays and these guys believed in making that play," Farley said.
Facing a third and six from the SDSU 36, McElvain hit a deep fade/corner to Suni Lane to the Jacks' 5.
UNI ran three times up the middle with Allen nearly scoring, but was held short. More importantly, however, SDSU had to burn its last two timeouts.
"We knew we had to come in and find a way to win as a group of 64 and they did that today," Farley said. "This was a big win and is a heck of deal, to withstand the whirlwind early and play the four quarters the way we did. Our team should be proud. Our university should be proud. "