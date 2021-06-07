Paul, Rogers will lead Ambrose programs

Working to grow its men’s and women’s lacrosse programs, St. Ambrose will put each in the hands of a single head coach for the first time beginning with the upcoming season.

Jon Paul, the defensive coordinator for both Fighting Bees’ programs for the past three years, will become the head coach of the men’s program as of July 1 and Frank Rogers, the head coach of both programs the past two seasons, will continue to work as the head coach of the St. Ambrose women’s team.

Director of athletics Mike Holmes said the moves continue a phased-in plan to have separate coaches lead the St. Ambrose men’s and women’s programs in three sports, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse.

“When you have a coach who is responsible for recruiting, preparing a team in practice, scouting opponents and coaching in games, it’s asking a lot of one coach to lead two teams,’’ Holmes said. “For the kids and for the coaches, it’s a better situation to have one coach dedicated to each team.’’

Paul takes over a Fighting Bees program that is coming off of one of its most successful years, finishing a 13-4 season in the NAIA postseason tournament after being ranked as high as fourth nationally and finishing second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference with an 8-1 record.