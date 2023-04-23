As her senior season nears the homestretch, Ashley Peters is determined to make every pitch count.

The North Texas southpaw from Rock Island has the Mean Green positioned for another late-season surge in Conference USA.

"We have to keep grinding," Peters said. "We’ve seen good competition all season long and these last few weeks, it’s going to be more of the same but we’ve been staying on an uphill climb and we need to keep that going."

With a team-leading 20-7 record as one of two healthy pitchers on the North Texas roster last season, Peters saw a year ago how peaking at the right time can lead to good things.

After spending the first two years of her collegiate career at Purdue, the Mean Green made their first NCAA regional appearance last season after winning the Conference USA tournament title.

Peters pitched two scoreless games in the conference tournament, including a 9-0 win over Western Kentucky in the championship game.

“That’s something I’m really proud of, to be part of a team that got to go to a regional for the first time in school history," Peters said. "Going back to my time at Rocky when we won the program’s first state title, to be part of a team that does something that hasn’t been done before means a lot to me."

At North Texas, last season’s success has led to increased expectations for the current season.

"The schedule that coach (Rodney) DeLong put together is the most challenging one this program has ever had and while things were a little rough at first, things are starting to come together and we seem to be settling in at the right time," she said.

Peters, who earned second-team all-Conference USA honors a year ago, was named the conference’s preseason pitcher of the year this season.

She earned Conference USA pitcher of the week honors this season following a pair of complete game wins over St. Francis and Georgia Tech in mid-February.

Peters, who currently leads a 26-19 Mean Green team with 10 wins on the season, was in the circle when North Texas handled current Big Ten leader Northwestern 10-1 and in an 8-2 win over Iowa State.

She worked in relief in a 2-0 loss to then second-ranked Oklahoma State and was tagged with a 1-0 loss in the first game of a series this past weekend at Missouri.

Peters is 10-8 on the year, leading the Mean Green in wins. In 18 starts, she has a 1.85 ERA and has struck out a team-leading 93 batters over 106 innings of work. She has walked 16 batters, lowest among North Texas starters.

Her work has continued to evolve as she has gained experience at the collegiate level.

"The past few seasons I’ve been throwing my curve and change-up more than I ever have," Peters said. "I’ve come a long way and a lot of it being able to put myself to compete against the level of hitters I’m seeing here.

"I’m still pounding the zone and getting people to chase a few like I have, but I have to use that curve and change to set things up and make it all work for me."

She has had little choice other than to evolve.

"Every step of the way from high school to my freshman year at Purdue to now, I’ve had to step up and meet the next challenge," Peters said. "I’m a competitive person, love to compete, and the only way to do that has been to continue to grow and improve."

She said the roots of understanding that run back to Rock Island and the varsity diamond behind Francis Willard School.

Peters said the lessons she learned from coach Chris Allison still apply today.

"I still try to make the best out of every day, to gain something that will help me moving forward and that started with coach Allison," Peters said.

Peters counts on that helping her finish her playing career at its best.

She has another year of eligibility available to her because of the extra season granted by the NCAA to all players who were in college during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Peters plans to call it a career whenever the current Mean Green season comes to a conclusion.

"My body is telling me it’s time," Peters said.

She fought through a meniscus tear midway through her junior season and this season Peters has played through some tendinitis in her landing foot.

"It’s been a little challenging but the trainers here have been good to work with and I’ve kept playing," Peters said.

After earning her undergraduate degree next month and not wanting to totally walk away from the game, Peters hopes to find an opportunity as a graduate assistant once her collegiate career ends.

"It’s going to be tough stepping away," Peters said. "I’ve been playing softball since I was six years old, so I still want to be in the game even if I’m not the one throwing pitches.

"It's a part of who I am."