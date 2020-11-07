Pieroni, Grady, Jung garner all-conference honors; Ambrose men, women place third

A commonality on a very uncommon Saturday afternoon was the number three for the St. Ambrose cross country program.

Both the men and women placed third in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference team standings while three runners earned all-conference honors at Crow Creek Park on a warm and sunny November day.

"I'm overjoyed with how the team performed today," coach Beth Jansen said. "We couldn't have done anything differently, it's an incredible result."

St. Francis swept the team titles with the women placing its low-five all in the top-7 for 19 points and the men using five in the top-10 to end with 29 points. Olivet Nazarene took both team runner-up spots.

The difference between the Tigers and Queen Bees in the women's race was seven points. Olivet Nazarene had a pack of four runners place inside the top-15, all before Ambrose's third runner crossed.

The gap between the No. 2 and No. 3 runner for the Queen Bees was 1 minute, 6 seconds.

Still, Jansen was far from disappointed.