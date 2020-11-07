Pieroni, Grady, Jung garner all-conference honors; Ambrose men, women place third

A commonality on a very uncommon Saturday afternoon was the number three for the St. Ambrose cross country program.
Both the men and women placed third in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference team standings while three runners earned all-conference honors at Crow Creek Park on a warm and sunny November day.
"I'm overjoyed with how the team performed today," coach Beth Jansen said. "We couldn't have done anything differently, it's an incredible result."
St. Francis swept the team titles with the women placing its low-five all in the top-7 for 19 points and the men using five in the top-10 to end with 29 points. Olivet Nazarene took both team runner-up spots.
The difference between the Tigers and Queen Bees in the women's race was seven points. Olivet Nazarene had a pack of four runners place inside the top-15, all before Ambrose's third runner crossed.
The gap between the No. 2 and No. 3 runner for the Queen Bees was 1 minute, 6 seconds.
Still, Jansen was far from disappointed.
"I value them each for what they're able to put into their performances," she said. "They're all finishing where they should be and progressing their times in a way that makes sense for the season. I think that they're each doing well."
Individual success brought forth additional hardware.
Sophomore Michaela Pieroni ran the second fastest time in school history, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 18:37 to place third behind a pair of St. Francis runners. It's also a season-best time for Pieroni and the highest Queen Bee individual finish in the CCAC.
Better conditions from the race at Crow Creek in September and improvements in mindset and self-belief ignited Pieroni to her second straight top-15 finish at the conference meet.
"I trusted my training," the Crystal Lake, Ill., native said. "I was a lot more positive, just focused on running my race, knowing I can only control what I control."
Megan Grady, a senior, was three places and 14 seconds behind her teammate to garner her second straight all-conference finish as well.
Despite being separated by two years, Pieroni's dedication has rubbed off on Grady.
"I don't think I would be the runner I am without her," Grady said. "Michaela has helped me zero in on those fast times I've been running."
On the men's side, Ambrose junior Matt Jung had to hold off a late charge from Andrew Morgan of Olivet Nazarene to place fourth in the 8,000-meter race in 26:33. It's the highest finisher by a Bee in CCAC history.
After the mile mark Jung, who acknowledged he went out a little too fast, was alone in fourth until the final 600 meters, a strange sight for the Tinley Park, Ill., native.
"I was very confused why nobody was catching me. I've never experienced something like that in cross country," Jung said. "Never would've imagined that today. Definitely really weird.
"I blew my expectations out of the water."
Jansen called it a breakout race for the Bees' lone top-15 runner.
"He got out pretty aggressive and didn't let up," she said. "We spend a lot of time leading up to the meet visualizing the last 600 meters of the course, nobody passes you. For the most part, a lot of that played out."
