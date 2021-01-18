Plans set for CCIW makeup season for fall sports

With a huge caveat, College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin officials on Monday revealed that fall sports are on schedule to have a season this spring.
Football, women's volleyball and men's and women's soccer are scheduled to begin late next month or in March. Women's volleyball will open the week of Feb. 21. Football and women’s and men’s soccer are penciled in to start on March 20. A spring cross country meet is still to be determined.
However, Monday's release regarding the schedules for fall sports came with a warning: "If health conditions allow.”
The release said that campus and conference officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers on the federal, state and local levels. Campus conditions and testing availability will also factor in. Officials said that changes will be made if warranted.
The CCIW’s slate does not include specific dates, instead using “week of” scheduling. That type of approach allows schools some flexibility in regards to dates and times of events based on staff and facility availability. While Augustana has facilities for football and track & field and a separate facility that serves the soccer and lacrosse programs, many schools share the same stadiums.
According to Augustana athletic director Mike Zapolski, there could even be some unique twists to the schedules. There has been talk about possibly holding football games on Sundays so as not to conflict with track & field meets.
Some conference programs — including North Central and Wheaton in football — have opted not to compete this spring and there will be no championships or awards presented. Each institution has the option to classify its contests as scrimmages, exhibitions or countable.
Sports in the NCAA Division III conference have had limited participation or totally shut down since March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference officials and presidents of league schools are hoping to give student-athletes a chance to participate in their seasons.
The shortened 12-game men's and women's basketball seasons are slated to begin this weekend.