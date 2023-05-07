Playing football and baseball throughout his college career, Eric Maffie wouldn’t trade his past for anything.

But with his eligibility in football exhausted after last season, having the ability to concentrate solely on baseball this spring has answered one question for the St. Francis (Ill.) senior.

“To be able to play football and baseball in college has been everything I hoped for, it’s what I wanted coming out of high school and it’s been great, but I’ve always wondered what it would be like to concentrate on one sport,’’ Maffie said.

In his final season in a baseball uniform for the Fighting Saints, the former Moline prep from Coal Valley has had a blast.

Literally.

Having combined for six home runs in his first three seasons with St. Francis, Maffie currently has belted 20 – two shy of a school record set in 1982 – for a team that has qualified for the NAIA postseason tournament by winning the regular-season championship in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“It’s been fun. I’ve always been more a base-hit guy, but being able to concentrate only on baseball, to build my training in the winter only on baseball, I’ve found some power,’’ Maffie said.

Over the past five years, Maffie juggled responsibilities in both sports, playing quarterback in football and first base and the outfield in baseball.

“It was something I really wanted to do and the coaches at St. Francis were willing to give me the chance to do it. They said it would be tough, that not a lot of guys can do it, but it worked out great for me,’’ he said. “I’ve had to prioritize things and concentrate on time management.’’

Maffie, a four-time NAIA scholar-athlete who completed work toward a master’s degree in Business Administration last week, would split time between his two sports during the spring semester.

He would participate in football conditioning work in the morning, baseball practice or games in the afternoon and then take part in spring football practices in the evening.

Maffie worked his way into the lineup in baseball a year ago and thrived as the Fighting Saints first baseman.

He was named the player of the year in the CCAC, finishing in the top 10 in eight statistical categories. He led the conference with 21 doubles and was fourth in batting with a .384 average.

“It was a great honor, but I didn’t want it to be just that this season. I didn’t want to leave here disappointed, not doing everything I could to have an even better season this year,’’ Maffie said.

Once the football season ended last fall and with just a couple of classes needed to complete his master’s, that’s where Maffie turned his attention.

“For the first time in my life, I was focusing on one sport,’’ Maffie said.

He spent some time training at Fielder’s Choice in Milan, working with Noah Wethington to sharpen his baseball skills and create conditioning plans that would maximize his abilities in baseball.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play pro ball coming out of college and I wanted this season to put me in a position to prove that,’’ Maffie said. “I picked up a lot of things over the winter that are helping my game, a lot of little things, details, that have really helped me.’’

The numbers illustrate that Maffie is accomplishing what he set out to do.

He is currently batting .387 with 24 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 62 RBI while starting in 49 of the 51 games St. Francis has played this season.

Maffie added the exclamation point to his year during a memorable final week of the regular season.

He was named the player of the week in the CCAC after hitting .700 during the week of April 24-30.

Maffie averaged 3.5 hits and 3.6 RBI in the four games he played, recording a 1.600 slugging percentage from work that included three doubles and five home runs while going a combined 14-of-20 at the plate and driving in 14 runs.

“I’ve an occasional game here or there, but I’ve never had a week like that,’’ Maffie said. “It was something special.’’

Maffie started and ended the week with a pair of two-homer games.

The first came during a 5-for-6 day at that plate during a win over Indiana-South Bend on a Tuesday.

The latter took place during a four-hit, five-RBI effort in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against Olivet Nazarene which clinched the CCAC regular-season championship, part of a series which saw Maffie also put together three- and two-hit performances.

“It just seemed like everything was working every at-bat,’’ Maffie said. “It was a pretty incredible feeling.’’

It carried over to the opening game of the CCAC tournament last Thursday when Maffie cleared an outfield concessions stand with a two-run homer which sparked the Fighting Saints to 10-5 win over Calumet St. Joseph.

Top-seeded St. Francis would eventually get knocked out of the tournament by second-seeded St. Ambrose, but carries wins in 15 of its last 18 games into the upcoming NAIA tournament.

“We’ve really come together as a team down the stretch. It was a struggle early (St. Francis is 25-26 overall) but we found our game late in the season,’’ Maffie said. “We want to keep it going as long as we can.’’

Maffie wants to be a major contributor in how it all plays out, building on what he’s learned at every stop along the way.

“I’m a product of my past and I’ve been fortunate to be around some great coaches growing up,’’ Maffie said. “From coach (Mike) Morrissey and coach (Mike) Tracey in football at Moline and coach (Jim Zacharewicz) and coach (Craig) Schimmel in baseball at Moline and the coaches I was around with Moline Legion Baseball, they’ve all made a difference.’’

Maffie has played semi-pro baseball with the Quad-City 76ers in the summers and found that to be valuable experience as well.

“All of those things, I’ve picked up things here and there and they’ve all helped me compete and gain the confidence I need to be successful at the college level,’’ Maffie said. “I’m seeing that all pay off now.’’