Prince: Bielema stays true to his word

Sources close to Pugh had him locked up to attend Iowa. Illinois came in, was able to get Pugh to commit to play for the Illini; while doing so on Twitter, saying, "Home is where the heart is."

Charles Nimrod, a 6-4, 180-pound wide receiver from Bentonville, Ark., recently made the visit to Champaign; he currently has 18 Division I offers but came away in awe of his visit.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald did his work that day laying out the red carpet for Nimrod.

"That entire staff welcomed me and my family, the campus was unreal and the new practice facility: wow!!! They talk a lot about family there. When you walk in the facility, there's a big picture of a player that shows that word, (family); it's real there," Nimrod said.

When the media event was over, Bielema had lunch with us.

While doing so, he took to the big screen and broke down how football games can be lost a lot earlier in a contest than what most would think.

Then he told us that all the things we say today was great, but it all comes down to winning football games.

Bielema is a proven winner at the college level; he has already caught the eyes of top recruits and other Big Ten coaches.

No one can truly predict how this will play out, but what is certain, Bielema is standing by his word.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0