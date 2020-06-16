Prince: Ex-NBA agent believes Dosunmu should return to school

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes that if center Kofi Cockburn and point guard Ayo Dosunmu return to school, Illinois could make a legitimate Final Four run next winter.
From all indications, it appears Cockburn may return. Dosunmu, however, may be a different story.
Dosunmu's plan all along was to turn around the Illinois basketball program and make it relevant again. That goal has been accomplished.
The Chicago guard has plenty of tools to win, an unbelievable work ethic, great family structure and talent.
I caught up with NBA Draft analyst and former agent Matt Babcock, who had some advice for Dosunmu.
"While it’s possible he’s been given some sort of guarantee by an NBA team, I don’t think it’s probable," Babcock said. "If Dosunmu decides to remain in this year’s draft, I would likely have him slotted as a mid to late second-round pick."
Second round money today is a lot different than what it was years ago. Purdue's Carsen Edwards was a second-round pick last year and signed a three-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth $4,528,628.
I told Babcock that NBC Sports had Dosunmu in the first round, but it was the only draft board that listed him that high.
"I can’t speak for other media outlets, but we never had Dosunmu rated nearly that high," Babcock said. "I think he has developed well, specifically with his physical strength. He has been moving in the right direction, in my opinion.”
Dosunmu, though, is good at proving people wrong.
Coming out of high school, the knock on him was he could not shoot. In his sophomore season, he logged seven game-winning baskets, all jump shots. So this will be nothing new to him.
But for now, it is a red flag with scouts.
"Although Dosunmu has shown the ability to hit shots with range, outside shooting has continued to be his Achilles’ heel," Babcock said. "He would definitely increase his value if he were able to prove that he is a more reliable outside shooter."
When you look at the draft, it is a youth movement with a lot of underclassmen. The days of seeing juniors and seniors in the first round seem far and between. According to Babcock, there is a reason for that.
"The older the player, the closer they are to being a finished product. Therefore, older players generally have less upside, naturally," Babcock said. "If Dosunmu were to return to Illinois for his junior year, I would evaluate him looking more for what he can bring to an NBA team right away rather than how I evaluate freshmen who are generally looked at as longer-term projects.
"The Fighting Illini could have an extremely competitive team next season, which would provide Dosunmu with a big stage to show the world his talent and solidify his draft stock."
Some NBA team will be getting a 20-year-old kid that has the mindset of a 35-year-old man. He is very wise and will pass any interview and background check given by any NBA team. Having the young guard in the league will also help with recruiting.
His impact has impacted others.
"I love how (Illinois) used its guards," recruiting target Jordan Nesbitt from St. Louis said. "They let Ayo be himself. He was able to create for his team and himself. If I went to Illinois, I could see myself playing just like that in their system."
At the end of the day, Dosunmu must do what is best for him and those close to him, but Babcock really thinks he should return to school.
"Underclassmen that are projected to be second-round picks always have tough decisions to make, choosing between remaining in the draft or returning to school," Babcock said. "Unless a team were to verbally guarantee a player that they would select him, there’s always going to be a certain level of risk.
"If I were advising Dosunmu, I would suggest that he take a hard look at the pros and cons of each path. Players at this stage tend to lean toward betting on themselves and taking a risk, so I would encourage him to strongly consider worst-case scenarios before making a decision.
"Personally, I’d like to see him return to school, improve his outside shooting, and have a big season. If he does choose to return, I’ll surely be coming out to Champaign this next season to watch him."
Now, it is a wait and see game.
If I were a betting man, I would be shocked if he came back to school.
