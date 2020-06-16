Prince: Ex-NBA agent believes Dosunmu should return to school

Some NBA team will be getting a 20-year-old kid that has the mindset of a 35-year-old man. He is very wise and will pass any interview and background check given by any NBA team. Having the young guard in the league will also help with recruiting.

His impact has impacted others.

"I love how (Illinois) used its guards," recruiting target Jordan Nesbitt from St. Louis said. "They let Ayo be himself. He was able to create for his team and himself. If I went to Illinois, I could see myself playing just like that in their system."

At the end of the day, Dosunmu must do what is best for him and those close to him, but Babcock really thinks he should return to school.

"Underclassmen that are projected to be second-round picks always have tough decisions to make, choosing between remaining in the draft or returning to school," Babcock said. "Unless a team were to verbally guarantee a player that they would select him, there’s always going to be a certain level of risk.

"If I were advising Dosunmu, I would suggest that he take a hard look at the pros and cons of each path. Players at this stage tend to lean toward betting on themselves and taking a risk, so I would encourage him to strongly consider worst-case scenarios before making a decision.