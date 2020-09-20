Prince: Frazier stayed loyal to Illini

Now Frazier's a senior and every day and game will matter to him.

On his social media outlets, he is using the #Lastdance hashtag which is taking off.

"It's sad, but exciting at the same time to see my growth, to see the person and player I have become now," Frazier said. "It's been an amazing three years here; I'm excited about this team this year.

"Being a senior leader, I want all the young guys to be a part of this, look what we have turned this program into. I'm super excited for my final go-around this year."

The Illinois coaching staff did a tremendous job with Frazier's growth, but it also put great pieces around him.

Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo said, "Having a guy like Frazier around will always give you a chance to win; the key is getting more like him. I love his scorer's mentality."

"I've been here since day one, being around coach Underwood, knowing the type of guy he is. His goal was to change the program for the better, he's done that. It's an honor to be a part of it. Sticking this out for three years has made me a better player and person, showing it's not good to always run away from problems," Frazier said.