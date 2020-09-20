Prince: Frazier stayed loyal to Illini

The Illinois basketball program received a commitment from Trent Frazier of Wellington, Fla., in August 2016.
The 6-foot-2 shooting guard was a lot different than those who committed in his class. Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, both originally pledged to Illinois, but had a change of heart and committed to the Missouri Tigers. The other piece to the class was senior guard Da'Monte Williams from Peoria.
While this group on paper was special, they had a close bond, and they had a group text where they often talked about their plans for the team and the future of the program. They were talking to other players throughout the state and country to join them. Illinois basketball was back.
The following year, Illinois was able to land Mr. Basketball, Mark Smith, who was also a shooting guard like Frazier. Unlike Tilmon and Pickett, Smith actually played one year for Illinois. It did not work out for him either, so he transferred after one year in the Illinois program.
During the early part of the departure, Frazier stayed loyal to Illinois. Back then, Frazier fell in love with the Illinois fan base, just like they fell in love with him.
"I'm not leaving. Fans don't have to worry about that; Illinois is a place I want to be. I can see myself being very successful there. It's too bad some of the guys that were supposed to join decided to leave," Frazier said.
Frazier was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team and honorable mention All-Big Ten. The smooth shooting guard captured the hearts of Illinois basketball at a time when the team was struggling to win games.
During Frazier's freshman and sophomore seasons, he broke records that even he was surprised about.
He was the first Illini freshman since 1999 with five 20-point games, a career-high 32 points vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 8), the most by a Big Ten freshman on the year and third highest total ever by an Illini freshman and one of just five freshmen nationally to lead his team in assists, steals and 3-pointers on the year.
But as a junior, that all changed for Frazier. He was asked to expand his game to become a defensive stopper. Without crying about it, Frazier put the team first and did what his team needed.
"Coming to college I really didn't play defense like I do now because of Coach (Brad) Underwood. My mindset now is I literally don't want them to score at all," he said.
Behind the scenes, Frazier dealt with more than the average fan realized.
His family support and high school coaches are 1,225 miles away. Their support should never go unnoticed, especially in today's world with coaching changes and players asked to take on different roles, the players frequently leave like his formerly committed class of players.
Now Frazier's a senior and every day and game will matter to him.
On his social media outlets, he is using the #Lastdance hashtag which is taking off.
"It's sad, but exciting at the same time to see my growth, to see the person and player I have become now," Frazier said. "It's been an amazing three years here; I'm excited about this team this year.
"Being a senior leader, I want all the young guys to be a part of this, look what we have turned this program into. I'm super excited for my final go-around this year."
The Illinois coaching staff did a tremendous job with Frazier's growth, but it also put great pieces around him.
Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo said, "Having a guy like Frazier around will always give you a chance to win; the key is getting more like him. I love his scorer's mentality."
"I've been here since day one, being around coach Underwood, knowing the type of guy he is. His goal was to change the program for the better, he's done that. It's an honor to be a part of it. Sticking this out for three years has made me a better player and person, showing it's not good to always run away from problems," Frazier said.
It is uncertain how COVID-19 may play a role in college basketball this season. Regardless, if you root for Illinois or not, Frazier has been a class act for the university. His loyalty will pay dividends when it comes to life after basketball.
From the time he walked on campus, Frazier treated every teammate with class and respect, even those who wanted his position or his glory.
It has been a long time since I have seen a player from a different state show this much passion toward Illinois, especially when they were down.
