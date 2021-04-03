Prince: Harding could be next great from Q-C

The Harding family is known on both sides of the river for their knowledge of baseball and basketball.

Brody Harding, Brock's older brother, is a second baseman for the Fighting Illini this year.

Comparing players is natural when it comes to potential recruits; when I mentioned Harding's comparable, it took off with Illini Nation. His game is comparable to current Illinois freshman Andre Curbelo for a number of reasons — mental toughness, not showing frustration, plenty of confidence, passing ability, and court awareness that can not be taught.

Those who saw him early gave Harding the nickname "White Chocolate," like former NBA player Jason Williams from Florida.

The process is still early, and the family has not listed any leaders at this point, but it is clear that the Moliner loves the way Illinois plays and the freedom head coach Brad Underwood allows his guard to play with.